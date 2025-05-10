"Pulling up in full villain arc mode" - NBA fans go wild over Nikola Jokic stealing spotlight with Joker inspired look before Game 3

NBA fans reacted to Nikola Jokic making his entrance in a Joker-inspired suit for Game 3 in Denver. In a video posted on X/Twitter, the Denver Nuggets star was seen walking into the tunnel in his purple and green suit.

Fans went wild on social media watching Jokic pull up in a Joker suit. Given his outfit choice, some fans predicted the Nuggets star would have a dominant night.

"Joker pulling up in full villain arc mode. Somebody’s in trouble tonight 🃏, the fan wrote.

"You already know he’s about to have a monster game!" another fan wrote.

Some fans warned OKC to stay ready for a dominant night from the MVP candidate.

"Jokic really showed up in full villain mode, he tryna cook tonight for real! Better hope OKC packed the kryptonite!" the fan wrote.

One of the fans even predicted a 60-point triple-double for Jokic.

"60 point triple dub incoming," the fan wrote.

A fan called Nikola Jokic's Joker fit legendary.

"Joker fully committed to the villain era—and we’re here for it. 😈🔥 Game 3 fit = legendary," the fan wrote.

Another fan was floored by Jokic's confidence.

"Imagine being so good at a sport that u can just have fun with it and play dress up," the fan wrote.

Nikola Jokic was inefficient in Game 2 against the Thunder. He had an impressive Game 1 with 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists, and the Nuggets fans would expect a big game from him in Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokic and Nuggets enter must-win Game 3 after Game 2 loss

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets faced an embarrassing 43-point loss to the OKC Thunder in Game 2, after registering an impressive Game 1 win on the road. The Thunder scored 87 points in the first half, the most by any team in the NBA playoffs history.

The Thunder dominated on the offensive end and also limited the Nuggets with their defense, limiting them to 37.9% shooting from the field. Three of the Nuggets starters shot 25% or less from the field and limited Joker to 37.5%.

After a 149-106 loss in Game 2, Game 3 is a must-win contest for the Nuggets to stay in the series. The Thunder is the best team in the league with an elite presence on both ends of the floor. OKC has the best defensive rating in the playoffs, compared to Nuggets (second last), and the second-best offensive rating.

