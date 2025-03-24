"Pure aura"- NBA fans abuzz as Tyrese Haliburton jumps on viral Ashton Hall fitness trend in Pacers' latest video

Tyrese Haliburton recently hopped on a fitness video trend made famous by Ashton Hall. The Indiana Pacers uploaded a video of Haliburton's daily routine, which was similar to how Hall creates his videos. Ashton is a social media influencer and bodybuilder. He has 8.8 million followers on Instagram and is known for making daily fitness routine videos.

The Pacers showcased a humorous take on what Haliburton does from 4 AM to 9 PM. Much like the trend with Ashton Hall's videos, Haliburton can be seen completing gym work, PR, traveling to Paris, coming back, and playing a game, all within a span of a few hours.

Fans on social media couldn't help but express their thoughts on Tyrese Haliburton replicating the trendy video. Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"pure aura"

"This trend feels like it was made for Hali lol"

Here's what others said on X:

"social media manager is cooking," one said.

"Ashton Hall is insanely inspirational," another said.

"Nice 😊 did the trend," one tweeted.

"This is a good post," another said.

Tyrese Haliburton's double-double helps Pacers win over Nets in comeback game

Tyrese Haliburton was absent for three consecutive games since March 17 due to back issues he dealt with. Haliburton then made his return on Saturday when the Indiana Pacers went up against the Brooklyn Nets. Tyrese immediately made an impact on his team as he put up a double-double performance to help secure a 108-103 victory.

Haliburton added 16 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and one steal. His performance was a clear indication that his back was feeling much better. The Pacers (41-29) are now on a four-game winning streak and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

With 12 games remaining in their season, Indiana will need to keep their win ratio high if they wish to secure a slot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. As of this writing, the Pacers' record is close to the Milwaukee Bucks (40-30) sitting in fifth place and Detroit Pistons (40-32) sitting in sixth place. One wrong move could make them drop down the ladder.

The good news is that the Indiana Pacers are 7.5 games above the Atlanta Hawks (35-36), who are sitting in seventh place. Given these factors, if Indiana wins above 50% of their remaining games, their playoff spot will be guaranteed.

