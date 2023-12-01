“Put a big toe in them Mfers”: Kevin Durant continues to own Twitter as he hilariously mocks Anthony Edwards

Aside from being one of the best scorers in today's generation, Kevin Durant is most known for his social media activity. The Phoenix Suns star recently set his sights on one of the top young players in the league.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is currently getting ready for the release of his first signture shoe. When asked what player in the league he'd like to see wear his sneakers, the former No. 1 pick responded by saying Kevin Durant.

After seeing this clip go around on social media, Durant decided to respond. The Phoenix Suns star let Edwards know he'll never get his wish, as he won't even put a toe in his shoe let alone his entire foot.

The main reason why Durant will never been seen in Edward's shoes is because of what he said to begin with. As a Nike athlete, he'll be seen on an NBA court wearing Adidas.

How long has Kevin Durant been with Nike?

Kevin Durant's journey with Nike started all the way back in 2007. Upon entering the NBA in 2007, the future MVP inked a deal with the iconic shoe brand.

Over the past 15 years, Durant and Nike have had great success together. Things have gone so well that KD has joined some exclusive company within their ranks. During the summer, both sides agreed on a lifetime deal.

Prior to Durant, only two people were offered lifetime deals with Nike. Those being Michael Jordana and LA Lakers star LeBron James.

Since being with Nike, Durant has built a vast line of signature shoes. This season, they released the 16th addition of his sneaker line. One for every year that Durant has been in the league.

Seeing that he has a lifetime deal with Nike, Anthony Edwards is going to be waiting a long time to see Durant in his shoes. It is no disrespect to the rising superstar, just part of the battle that is the sneaker business.

Part of why Nike gave Durant a lifetime deal is because he continues to show why he is an all-time great. At the age of 35, he is still performing like one of the top players in the league today. Through 16 games, he is averaging 31.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Only Joel Embiid is scoring more points per game than him.

As for the Suns, they sit in fifth place of the Western Conference with a record of 11-7.