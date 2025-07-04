"Put bro at gun point making him do the buyout" - NBA fans abuzz as Bradley Beal explores options to end Suns stint early

Bradley Beal's time with the Phoenix Suns may be over soon. After facilitating a seven-team trade to ship Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, the next task for the Suns is to deal with Beal. The three-time All-Star hasn't been the same player since leaving the Washington Wizards.
When he arrived in Phoenix in 2023, it was obvious that he didn't fit in next to Durant and Devin Booker. Now, the Suns are exploring options to move on from Beal, who is still owed around $110.9 million from his five-year, $251 million contract he signed with the Wizards.
According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, Beal is open to a contract buyout and move on from Phoenix. Executing a buyout will allow the Suns to stay away from the second apron, which could give them access to their mid-level exception in free agency.
After fans saw this development, they revealed their thoughts on the internet.
"Put bro at gun point making him do the buyout 😭," a fan said.
"Can't wait for the Suns to get off Beal's atrocious contract... This ultimately was just a bad fit for both sides. I wish Brad the best of luck," another fan commented.
"i’m so happy he will NEVER have a NTC ever again, he will also be a tradeable player and will be a vet min player," one fan said.
The majority of the Suns fans are looking forward to seeing Bradley Beal go.
"Beal off my team soon," a comment read.
"I like Beal bruh I jus wanted to win unfortunately he had terrible seasons with the suns but bro is a bucket I hope he ball out fr," a fan explained.
"Holy s**t thank you Beal 🙏," one fan was thankful.
Miami Heat are interested in acquiring Bradley Beal
The Miami Heat are looking for a star player who could play alongside Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. According to journalist Marc Stein, the Heat are interested in signing Damian Lillard. The Milwaukee Bucks recently waived the nine-time All-Star, so he can now sign with any team.
Stein also reported that Miami is interested in signing Bradley Beal if his contract gets bought out by the Suns.
"The Heat, meanwhile, have serious interest in signing Lillard as well as exploring the prospect of adding a bought-out Beal," Marc Stein reported.
While there is interest, the Heat are still waiting for the Suns to complete a potential contract buyout with Beal.
Signing the star guard could be beneficial for the Heat. They'll have a veteran scorer as a potential third option next to their star duo. Last season, Bradley Beal averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
