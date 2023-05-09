"Put the Lakers on his back" - Magic Johnson raves about Lonnie Walker IV as he dominates in the 4th quarter against the Warriors

Lonnie Walker IV was the catalyst that sparked the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Following the game, legendary Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson tweeted out his praise for Walker's sparkplug performance.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Lonnie Walker put the @Lakers on his back tonight scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter! Lonnie Walker put the @Lakers on his back tonight scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter!

Lonnie Walker IV ended the contest against the Golden State Warriors with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. However, nearly all of that production came in the fourth quarter. While playing the entire 12 minutes, he registered all of his points and rebounds while also adding one of his assists.

Furthermore, Lonnie Walker IV hasn't been a core part of the Los Angeles Lakers rotation during the postseason, but when called upon, has clearly provided a scoring punch off the bench. Interestingly, this could be Lonnie Walker's last run of games with the Los Angeles Lakers, as, according to Spotrac, he will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Lonnie Walker IV on a one-year deal after the San Antonio Spurs pulled their qualifying offer, which would have made him a restricted free agent. Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonnie Walker IV has produced 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 36.5% shooting from deep in 56 regular-season games.

Donovan Mitchell shouts out Lonnie Walker

One of the best things about the NBA playoffs is seeing how players support each other on social media. Oftentimes, we will see players who are no longer part of the post-season sharing their thoughts on the games taking place.

On May 8, Lonnie Walker's performance appeared to have impressed Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell, as "Spida" took to Twitter to shout out the Los Angeles Lakers rotational scorer.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell Shoutout Lonnie Walker Shoutout Lonnie Walker‼️

Donovan Mitchell was part of the Cavaliers team that lost to the New York Knicks in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

LeBron James credits Lonnie Walker's performance

When speaking to the media following the LA Lakers' win, LeBron James spoke glowingly of Walker's performance.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "We don't win this game without Lonnie Walker tonight. That's for sure."



LeBron James on Lonnie Walker IV's 4th QTR performance in Game 4 "We don't win this game without Lonnie Walker tonight. That's for sure." LeBron James on Lonnie Walker IV's 4th QTR performance in Game 4 https://t.co/udd4MgieSU

“It’s not even about tonight,” James said. “I've been telling him. I said, ‘Lonnie, stay ready. We gon’ need you at some point.’ And for him to be as young as he is, for him to have that professionalism, come out, stay ready when his number was called, we don’t win this game without Lonnie Walker tonight.”

LeBron James' comments about Lonnie Walker IV further illustrate the value of his veteran leadership in the locker room. Not only do the younger players on a team benefit from witnessing his professionalism but also from the experience and wisdom he can impart.

Now, the Golden State Warriors will need to try and claw their way back into the series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fortunately for Stephen Curry and co., Game 5 will take place at the Chase Center in front of their hometown crowd.

That game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 10, with the Los Angeles Lakers needing just one more win to progress to the Conference Finals.

