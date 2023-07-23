“Put LeBron and Bosh with me” – Paul Pierce asserts his imaginary superteam could have won multiple NBA championships

During an episode of "It Is What It Is", Paul Pierce compared himself with Dwyane Wade.

He said that he was a better player than Wade and added that he would've won more championships if the likes of Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal played with him. Pierce said, rather arrogantly:

“Put Shaq on my team, put LeBron and Bosh with me. I’m not going to win one? We not gonna win a couple? Who's the better three point shooter?

"Is he (Dwyane Wade) a better scorer? Okay, he averaged more points than me career. I can shoot the three. I got mid-range. I can post up. I can get to the line. Who a better scorer?”

While Paul Pierce's remarks may come off as a stretch, not many fans believe he would have got the job done with players like LeBron James by his side.

Pierce isn't exactly the most likable guy in the league. If chemistry issues were to have got in, he or the other stars could have to be traded away to avoid disaster within the locker room.

A look back at the rivalry between Paul Pierce and LeBron James

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - Game Four

While it would be interesting to see what a team comprising LeBron James and Paul Pierce would look like, both players are definitely better off as rivals. We've witnessed both titans clash throughout their NBA careers and created several iconic moments for basketball fans.

James and Pierce's rivalry reached a boiling point during the 2008 NBA Playoffs when the Boston Celtics, led by Paul, faced off against LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers in a fierce Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

Both players showcased their extraordinary skills, with Pierce's tenacity and clutch performances going head-to-head against LeBron's explosive athleticism and unmatched versatility.

In Game 7 of that series, it was Pierce who emerged as the hero, scoring 41 points to lead the Celtics to victory and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. This defining moment solidified Pierce's legacy and intensified the rivalry between the two superstars.

James got his revenge in the 2012 playoffs when he went berserk against the Boston Celtics. That's when Pierce began to dread the idea of LeBron taking over the Eastern Conference.

The intense competition between Paul Pierce and LeBron James will always be celebrated as a symbol of the NBA's competitive nature. Their thrilling confrontations on the hardwood exemplified the pinnacle of basketball, and the genuine admiration they held for each other's talents embodied true sportsmanship.

Even though Pierce and LeBron have moved beyond their on-court rivalry, their impact as two of the most influential athletes of their era will endure, inspiring generations of basketball players and contributing another remarkable chapter to the illustrious tapestry of NBA history.

