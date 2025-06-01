"Put me on that Mount Rushmore of influence" - Kevin Durant jokingly demands credit after LeBron James' friend highlights his impact on Paolo Banchero

Kevin Durant hilariously demanded credit for his impact on Paolo Banchero from LeBron James' friend, Cuff The Legend. Banchero shared how Durant has inspired him to become a better player in an episode of LA Lakers coach JJ Redick's podcast this week.

The Orlando Magic star revealed he had the opportunity to do shooting drills with KD, which motivated him to improve his accuracy. Banchero explained that while Durant never pressurized him during the drills, he didn't like the idea of missing shots in front of one of the all-time greats, pushing him to the next level.

“He’ll shoot like 85% in a workout it’s tuff, working out with him makes you lock in even more," Banchero said. "He took me to another level where I realized damn this where I gotta be.”

LeBron James' friend, Cuff The Legend, reposted the video of Paolo Banchero's honesty, acknowledging how Durant has inspired the younger generation and encouraged him to keep inspiring them.

"Keep inspiring the youngins @KDTrey5 f**k what these internet incels talking about," Cuff The Legend wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Durant hilariously responded to the social media influencer demanding more credit.

"Stop playing and put me on that Mount Rushmore of influence man lol," Durant replied to Cuff The Legend.

Kevin Durant's future reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Based on several reports, the Phoenix Suns are set on trading Kevin Durant away this offseason. This doesn't come as a surprise as Durant was already on the trading block before the trade deadline this season. KD was surprisingly understanding of the situation and remained calm throughout the turn of events.

However, Durant's future remains unclear. The reason behind this is because of Giannis Antetokounmpo. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that KD's next destination can't be determined until Antetokounmpo decides on testing the trade market this offseason.

"The expectation persists that Durant will ultimately reach the trade market this offseason, but it might not happen until there is clarity on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be staying in Milwaukee or seeking a trade of his own," Stein said.

Given Stein's statements, it's understandable that the Suns are interested in acquiring the Greek Freak. Antetokounmpo is a former champion and is a younger and more explosive talent compared to Kevin Durant.

