"Put him at the point and just let him do him and see what you get" - Gilbert Arenas gives his honest assessment of Bronny James

Bronny James has been the talk of the town for the past couple of years now for obvious reasons. In addition to being LeBron James' first born, Bronny is also set to be the 'heir to the throne', a monicker attached predominantly with reference to the 'King'.

NBA veteran and former Washington Wizards great, Gilbert Arenas recently appeared on the 'I am Athlete' podcast alongside Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy and Adam Bernard 'Pacman' Jones.

Amongst other topics of discussion, the theme of Bronny James was ushered in, which was addressed by Arenas. Responding to 'Pacman' Jones' inquiry regarding whether LeBron and Bronny James would share the court together, Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts.

Arenas said:

"Yea because that's his next goal, that's the ultimate thing that no other athlete can...I mean for basketball."

Bronny James has been a prominent subject for the better part of two years now. LeBron James has made it abundantly clear of his desire to team up with his son prior to hanging up his boots.

LeBron James has reiterated his preference to share the floor with his son on multiple occasions. Make no mistake, James' prolonged career so far has been a direct result of his dedication, skill and commitment to work.

However, his primary intention was to always play at an extraordinary level long enough to create history with Bronny. This has, in turn, enabled the four-time NBA Champion to maintain elite levels of durability, longevity and robustness at the highest possible level in world sports.

Arenas added:

"He's still tapping it, he's still so raw, he's tapping into what he is. he's still like he's not defined into a player yet because he's still growing. If I'm them it's one of those guys like you you can Ja Morant him like he's one of those type of athletes at this point.

"Put him at the point and just let him do him and see what you get. He can shoot the ball very well, has the same IQ level, plays defense, and jumps so he is a pro"

The fact of the matter remains that Bronny James is still just a 17 year old. His game may not be tailor-made for the NBA yet, but his dedication, commitment and desire to enhance his craft means he will definitely find success in his career.

Bronny James' path to the NBA

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

In May of 2019, James transferred to Sierra Canyon School, a private K–12 school in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, for his freshman year of high school. The attention he has garnered since has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Bronny James is a versatile player who can play both the point as well as shooting guard positions. A 6'3 shooter, who can also create his own shots, is good at ball handling as well as passing. Virtues and skills possessed by his father.

Bronny has all the tools required to succeed. Provided that he can transition these skills on to the big stage, then all the 17 year old will have to bring will be his mentality and confidence, which is nothing short of world-class.

