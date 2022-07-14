“Put your pride aside… Grant them even more of their wishes” - Former NBA champ tells Joe Tsai to resolve issues plaguing the Brooklyn Nets, tells him to talk to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins gave his piece of advice directed at Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai. The Nets are in a tricky situation, and it looks like the trades for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will take some time.

Hours before the start of the much-anticipated free agency, All-Star forward Kevin Durant reportedly approached Tsai to request a trade out of Brooklyn. While Irving didn't request a trade, Nets general manager Sean Marks is reportedly looking to ship him out as well. This came as a surprise after Irving opted into the final year of his contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN. Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN.

Durant made it clear that he wants to be traded to the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat. Meanwhile, Irving has been the focus of trade talks with the LA Lakers for former MVP Russell Westbrook. While most analysts put the blame on the stars for failing to make it work, Perkins thinks Brooklyn's ownership and front office should do more to please their stars.

"Joe Tsai and Sean Marks, listen, you have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the most skilled basketball players to ever touch a basketball. You have a Ben Simmons. ... You actually have a Big Three!

“Put your pride aside. Grant them even more of their wishes or come to a mutual ground where you all could compromise and make this thing work."

Everyone knows that the situation isn't easy. The possibility of shipping Durant and Irving for a return package that matches their value is shrinking. The Nets are hoping for the best as they try to work things out to please everyone involved.

Why the Brooklyn Nets are having a hard time getting a deal done for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, and guard Kyrie Irving

When the Brooklyn Nets acquired the two superstars in 2019, most fans easily chose the Nets as their favorites to win the title. However, the outcome of the investment didn't pan out.

The front office built a team it thought would compliment the two stars' quest for a championship. They even traded young and developing players and draft picks for James Harden, who didn't even play 20 games with Durant and Irving.

After that, they dealt him for Ben Simmons, who didn't play all last season, in February. The only time he suited up for the Nets was for the photoshoot after getting traded.

Add to that, the constant injuries to Durant and Irving have caused them to miss a ton of games (136 of 226 for KD and 123 of 226 for Irving). Irving's vaccination status limited him to 29 games last season.

Durant is 34 years old, and has had hamstring and knee injuries after missing all of 2019-20 with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Durant is still an amazing player, but teams are hesitant to give up their core players in exchange for an aging, injury-prone star. Irving, however, has a slightly different case. His constant off-court drama offsets his on-court value.

Only the Nets have the power to right their wrongs of this failed super team.

