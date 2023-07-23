“Put Shaq on my team”: Paul Pierce goes on explosive rant to make argument for being better than Dwyane Wade

Paul Pierce isn’t letting go of his claim that he’s better than Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. “The Truth” first came out with this assertion on national TV in 2019.

Recently, Pierce reiterated the same stance on the "Dan LeBatard Show" (via Reddit):

“Put Shaq [O’Neal] on my team, put LeBron [James] and Bosh with me! I’m not going to win one? You don’t think? Me, LeBron and Bosh. We’re not gonna win one? We’re not gonna win a couple?

“Who’s the better three-point shooter? Is he [Wade] a better scorer? He averaged more points than me [in my] career. I can shoot the three, mid-range [and] I can post up. I can get to the [free throw] line. … Just break it down!

Dwyane Wade is a three-time NBA champ. He won one in 2006 with Shaquille O’Neal, giving the Miami Heat franchise its first title. “The Flash” was named finals MVP.

Wade added two more as part of the “Heatles” alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh. They went to four straight NBA Finals appearances and won in 2012 against the OKC Thunder and in 2013 versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Paul Pierce, on the other hand, won his lone championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and was named finals MVP. The arrival of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, after years of futility leading Boston’s terrible roster, finally gave the forward a chance at success.

Boston reached the 2010 NBA Finals but lost to Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers in a classic seven-game series.

Paul Pierce added why he has only one title to his name:

“My skills went unappreciated because I didn’t get to play with a lot of players. And then I got to play with KG [Garnett] and Ray [Allen] way past their prime. If four years earlier, you put me, Ray and KG together, you think we ain’t walking away with three chips?”

Dwyane Wade’s Big Three in Miami was younger compared to Paul Pierce’s trio in Boston

When LeBron James infamously decided to take his talents to South Beach, he was only 26, the same age as Chris Bosh. Dwyane Wade was already 29 when they teamed up.

The next four years were the most successful in Miami Heat history as the trio of James, Bosh and Wade were nearly unstoppable. If not for massive upsets at the hands of the 2011 Dallas Mavericks and 2014 San Antonio Spurs, NBA history would have been much different.

Paul Pierce’s Big Three, when Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joined him with the Boston Celtics leading into the 2007-08 season, wasn't as young. Pierce was 30, KG 31 and Allen 32 years old, respectively.

The Celtics’ trio played for five seasons, reaching the NBA Finals twice and winning it all in 2008. They lost to Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh in the 2011 Eastern Conference semifinals and 2012 conference finals.

Paul Pierce’s recent comments will only fan the debate of who is the better player between him and Wade.

