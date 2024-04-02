"Put on something special for them": Devin Booker dedicates matching Wilt Chamberlain to family ties

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker put on an offensive clinic, scoring 52 points in the 124-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. The All-Star guard credited his family for the inspiration behind the scoring boost.

Booker's remarkable performance marked the fifth-highest-scoring game in his career. The victory brings the Suns tantalizingly close to the Pelicans, now trailing by just a single game for the coveted No. 6 playoff spot in the fiercely contested Western Conference.

After the game, they posed the question to D-Book about what it means to play in New Orleans, and he replied:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have a lot of family here. They've been showing up and showing out since my rookie year. You always have to put on something special for them."

Expand Tweet

Bouncing back from a disappointing 128-103 defeat against OKC Thunder on Friday night, the Suns (44-31) made significant strides towards narrowing the gap with New Orleans (45-30).

The upcoming rematch between the two teams is set to take place in Phoenix on Sunday, offering the Suns another opportunity to continue their pursuit.

Devin Booker joins Wilt Chamberlain in historic feat against New Orleans Pelicans

In the 2022-23 NBA season, the occurrence of 50-point performances remained scarce, with just 25 such remarkable feats achieved by a select few elite players.

Devin Booker's recent achievement of scoring over 50 points against the New Orleans Pelicans for the third consecutive time places him in the esteemed company of legends like Wilt Chamberlain, who himself had accomplished this extraordinary feat.

Expand Tweet

How the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans on the road

Kevin Durant contributed 20 points, while Jusuf Nurkić added 19 for the Suns, who commanded a lead of up to 25 points in the third quarter.

Despite New Orleans mounting a spirited comeback with a 20-8 run, they still trailed 103-90 entering the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans managed to narrow the deficit to 115-108 following CJ McCollum's crucial 3-pointer. However, Devin Booker swiftly took charge, driving to the lane twice within just 36 seconds in the final two minutes, converting layups that effectively sealed the game for the Suns.

Booker's explosive start saw him amass 24 points on merely nine field goal attempts in the first quarter, notably connecting on 8 of 9 attempts from behind the arc.

A crucial 3-pointer highlighted his remarkable performance with 1:17 remaining in the opening quarter, which incidentally brought his point total to surpass the entire New Orleans team's score.

Expand Tweet

This offensive onslaught propelled the Suns to a commanding 46-22 lead as they dominated the early stages of the game.