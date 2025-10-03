"Putting belt to a** on these dudes": Anthony Edwards gives insight into secret vow to take down LeBron James and Steph Curry in cocky statement 

There's a lot to admire about Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. The young guard has expressed his confidence in himself and his ability to play well against some of the NBA's biggest stars, especially in the playoffs. Edwards has proven that he's capable of it, and there's a lot of love for his self-confidence.The 24-year-old star has faced plenty of top stars in his young career in the league. In his fourth year in the league, he beat Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic in a single postseason run. Edwards followed it up by defeating LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green next year.He did it all by being the best player on the team. Beating the stars who came before him was a goal of his when Edwards was younger. The three-time All-Star revealed recently during Minnesota's training camp.“It's just fun, man. I remember being in high school— and my patna… Quay. I used to tell him when we were in class, like: ‘Bro, I’m telling you, I’m going to be putting belt to a** on these dudes when I get in the league… give me 4 or 5 years, I’m going to be popping boys’.” Edwards said.Heading into the next season, Anthony Edwards is determined to be in the NBA Finals and contend for the championship. Over the past two seasons, Edwards and the Wolves lost to back-to-back Western Conference finals.The pressure is on Anthony Edwards to be a consistent defender next seasonOne of the concerns of the Timberwolves this season is being the top defensive team in the entire league. To reach that level, the team is putting the pressure on Anthony Edwards to be a consistent defender. The team knows Edwards can be one of their best defender. The only concern for them is his consistency on the floor, to be a reliable defender moving forward. Head coach Chris Finch spoke to the media about it at the start of the team's training camp.&quot;First of all, we've seen the type and level of defender Ant can be. We've talked a lot about consistency and the consistency of habit as one of the areas of improvement, no matter what it pertains to. Ant's got to measure up here,&quot; Finch said.Even veteran guard Mike Conley, who will begin his 19th season in the NBA, demands that from Anthony Edwards.&quot;The consensus is that we're trying to win a championship. Ant, if you want to win a championship, we expect you to guard like you're a top-five perimeter defender in the league, which we believe you are,&quot; Conley said.Edwards is focused on being a great defender this season and has even set his eyes on making his first All-Defensive team selection.