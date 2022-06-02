“Putting a jersey on hits so much harder than it did back in the day” - Klay Thompson gives a spirited response when comparing previous Finals appearances to this year

Klay Thompson is entering his sixth NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors this Thursday. Thompson's perspective over the last two seasons has changed a lot, and he acknowledged the same when comparing his previous Finals appearances to this year.

Here's what he said during the media availability session ahead of Game 1 (via The Athletic):

“Putting a jersey on hits so much harder than it did back in the day."

The Golden State Warriors weren't the preseason favorites to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. They were determined to prove their critics wrong, and they did just that.

Steph Curry played at an MVP-caliber level for most of the year, Draymond Green returned to his All-Star self, while Klay Thompson made steady progress in his first season back after a two-and-a-half-year injury layoff.

Golden State have used their postseason experience from the past in emphatic style to get to this point. They are now one series win away from landing their fourth title under the leadership of Curry, Green, and Thompson but face an uphill task against a gritty team like the Boston Celtics.

Klay Thompson key to the Golden State Warriors' hopes of winning the 2022 NBA championship

Klay Thompson's level of play was questionable upon his return from injury. He initially struggled to find his rhythm but caught fire towards the end of the regular season. He carried that form into the playoffs as fans witnessed epic performances from him in closeout games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

Those outings proved that Thompson is an 'X-factor' for the Warriors against the Boston Celtics. His ability to carry the burden offensively makes a difference, especially when Steph Curry and Jordan Poole misfire.

StephMuse @StephMuse_



1. Stephen Curry - 60

2. Klay Thompson - 57



Splash Bros been stroking it Most 3 pointers in the 2022 Playoffs1. Stephen Curry - 602. Klay Thompson - 57Splash Bros been stroking it Most 3 pointers in the 2022 Playoffs1. Stephen Curry - 602. Klay Thompson - 57Splash Bros been stroking it 💦💦 https://t.co/4pMC8ujjAa

The Celtics arguably have the best defensive team in the NBA, making it vital for Klay to be at the top of his game. He has been confident in his approach, which is a positive sign for the Warriors ahead of what promises to be a physical and intense matchup against Ime Udoka's men.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Klay Thompson on the Celtics: "They're physical. They're athletic. It's gonna be a dog fight." Klay Thompson on the Celtics: "They're physical. They're athletic. It's gonna be a dog fight."

Klay Thompson's defense has also been solid, so Steve Kerr will be relying on him to produce the goods on both ends of the floor. Thompson could be deployed against Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' two primary scoring options.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the Golden State Warriors, who are certainly playing a side that is regarded as a better team on paper by many.

