"Quickest way to recover, best way to recover is to sleep" - LeBron James credits good sleep as the reason behind his brilliant 33-point performance against OKC

LeBron James has credited good sleep as the reason behind his stunning performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The four-time NBA champion was left disappointed after the loss to the Grizzlies. However, he responded just like how everyone expected him to. James erupted for 33 points and also contributed five rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

King James shot at a highly efficient 65% from the field. He was a happy man post-game, and was elated by the Lakers' performance. The team produced a good response after their loss to Memphis, beating OKC 116-95. When asked what sparked the impressive turnaround, LeBron James said to Mike Trudell:

"Getting some sleep last night when we got in, getting some more after we met today... that's the quickest way to recover; that is the best way to recover is to sleep, so was able to do that and get to the arena early and get some work in and prepare myself mentally and physically."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I've been in a good rhythm... My teammates have put me in good position and I just trust my work." @KingJames spoke with @LakersReporter after his 33-point performance against the Thunder. "I've been in a good rhythm... My teammates have put me in good position and I just trust my work." @KingJames spoke with @LakersReporter after his 33-point performance against the Thunder. https://t.co/g3ksJBwMcw

Despite missing out on games this season, LeBron James has been nothing short of exceptional. The 36-year-old has scored 30 points or more five times in his last seven games. Although the Lakers' results don't showcase that, James has fared pretty well so far. Speaking about his exploits, LeBron James said in the interview:

"I mean, I've just been in a good rhythm, just want to stay in that rhythm. I'm starting to get a lot healthier as the season goes on, especially with my lower ab and my groin, so that's been feeling a lot better over the last couple of weeks, but my teammates have put me in position, and I just trust my work and go out there and just put performances down there and try to help us win ball games."

Overtime @overtime



33 PTS

13/20 FG

4/6 3PT

5 REB

6 AST

3 STL

34 MIN



HE’S 36 YEARS OLD 😳

(via



WHAT A NIGHT LEBRON 👑33 PTS13/20 FG4/6 3PT5 REB6 AST3 STL34 MINHE’S 36 YEARS OLD 😳 @KingJames (via @Lakers WHAT A NIGHT LEBRON 👑33 PTS 13/20 FG 4/6 3PT 5 REB6 AST 3 STL 34 MINHE’S 36 YEARS OLD 😳@KingJames (via @Lakers)https://t.co/iY00d7blq4

LeBron James puts in a 33-point performance in the LA Lakers' victory over OKC

LA Lakers cruised to a win over OKC.

LA Lakers came into the game on Friday after a disappointing loss to the Grizzlies. The team needed a strong response, and they got exactly that as they started firing right from tip-off. The offense was in great flow, scoring 32 points in the first quarter alone. LeBron James looked impressive, making several mid-range efforts to help the LA Lakers on the night.

OKC never really got a chance to get into the game as Avery Bradley joined the party for the Lakers with a stunning three-point performance. He ended the game shooting 6-8 from beyond the arc. Bradley also put on a great defensive show as he made things extremely difficult for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co.

The third and fourth quarters saw OKC try to make a comeback. However, the damage had already been done by the Purple and Gold.

Also Read Article Continues below

This was an important win for the Lakers as it again pushed them over .500 and gives them momentum ahead of the next game at home. The Lakers' opponents for that game will be an Orlando Magic team, who have won only once in ten games.

Edited by Bhargav