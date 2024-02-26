"Quiet guy and myself": Jusuf Nurkic has a go at Charles Barkley over tweet with Kevin Durant 

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic playfully poked fun at Charles Barkley, referencing the analyst’s comments about his teammate Kevin Durant in a humorous tweet. Nurkic played a huge part in Phoenix’s 123-113 victory over the LA Lakers on Sunday.

Nurkic had an all-around performance for the Suns, scoring 18 points, grabbing 22 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. He matched the assists of Lakers' starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, and his rebound total surpassed Anthony Davis'.

After the game, Nurkic posted a photo with Kevin Durant, taking a jab at the Suns legend in the process.

“Quiet guy and myself,” Nurkic tweeted.

Nurkic's jab at Barkley in the photo was in reference to Barkley's comments about Kevin Durant's leadership during the NBA All-Star Game, where Barkley alleged that Durant was not a good leader.

"No disrespect to Kevin, Kevin's a follower, he's not a leader. He's proven that on all his stops," Barkley said. "Booker's a hell of a player, also. I think he's going to have to take the initiative and take this Suns team to the next level."

Kevin Durant, who is fifth in points per game this season with 28.0, tallied 22 markers in the win against the Lakers. Grayson Allen led Phoenix with 24 points.

The Suns' victory pushed them to a 34-24 record, placing them sixth in the Western Conference standings, which are congested from the fifth to 10th seeds.

Kevin Durant has brutal response to Charles Barkley’s comments

Kevin Durant responded strongly to a question about Barkley's comments, stating that he doesn't respect the opinions of people who don't go to the gym and watch all of his games.

“I just feel like a lot of people that's on TV, that don't ever come to the gym; that don’t ever come to games; it’s hard for them to speak on what I do when they not in here,” Durant said on Feb. 21.

“It’s just part of TV. They needed something to fill a segment up. So they talk about some negative s**t, but if you’re not in the gym — I don’t respect your opinion if you’re not in the gym with me.”

Durant and Barkley have had several beefs. Last year, Durant said he respects Barkley as a player but not as an analyst.

"He's a f**king legend that I've got nothing but respect for, and when I look up, I'm gonna play with pride knowing that he put blood, sweat and tears into this organization," Durant said.

"So, that ain't got nothing to do with how he is as an analyst, though. Like, I don't agree with how he approaches the game as a Hall of Famer.”

Both Durant and Barkley are members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.