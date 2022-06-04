“He doesn’t wanna lose a round of golf… He understands what he brings to the table” - Quinn Cook says Steph Curry is very competitive, says he’s a lot more than shooting threes

Steph Curry is one of the top players in the NBA, and former teammate Quinn Cook recently spoke about Curry's competitiveness.

During Quinn Cook's time as the backup point guard for the Golden State Warriors, he learned from starter Steph Curry. As a member of the 2018-19 roster, Cook saw Curry from the start of the season to the loss in the NBA finals.

One thing that Cook learned about Curry during his time as a backup was the starter's competitiveness. Quinn Cook spoke about Curry's competitiveness during a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

"He has a lot of competitive nature to him. He doesn't wanna lose a shooting competition. He doesn't wanna lose a round of golf. He's very, very, very competitive. He understands what he brings to the table, and he does a lot more than shooting threes. Obviously, he's the best ever at doing that. I got to work with him every day for two years straight."

Working with Steph Curry every day for two years straight afforded Cook numerous opportunities to witness the former MVP. During Cook's short career, he has played with several stars and multiple MVPs.

Since Quinn Cook has had the opportunity to play with several great players over the years, his comments on Curry are notable. The two-time NBA champ has championships with the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers.

Quinn Cook spoke highly of his former teammate's competitiveness, and his former teammate will need it for Game 2 of the NBA finals. The Golden State Warriors find themselves down in the series after a Game 1 loss.

Steph Curry channels competitiveness for Game 2 of the NBA finals

Curry's competitiveness has him ready for Game 2.

Steph Curry showed his competitive fire after a loss in Game 1 of the NBA finals during his post-game press conference.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry: “You hope they don’t stay that hot but we also got to do something about it.” Steph Curry: “You hope they don’t stay that hot but we also got to do something about it.”

Curry is ready to do something about what the opposition did to beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1. In the end, Curry's finals history has the former MVP understanding what it takes to win.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry: “It’s about winning four games by any means necessary.” Steph Curry: “It’s about winning four games by any means necessary.”

Quinn Cook's comments highlighted that Curry does not want to lose at anything. Curry's comments after Game 1 reflected a player who is focused on winning the NBA finals.

While losing Game 1 puts the Golden State Warriors at a disadvantage, Curry is correct that it is about winning four games.

The Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry will have an opportunity to tie the series in Game 2 of the NBA finals. Game 2 is set for 8 PM EDT on Sunday, June 5th.

If Quinn Cook is correct about his former teammate's competitiveness, Game 2 should be an entertaining contest.

