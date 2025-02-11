Quinten Post's girlfriend Marice Aguiar drops 2-word reaction to Warriors big man's impressive outing vs. Bucks

The Golden State Warriors just got a big reinforcement, and we're not talking about Jimmy Butler. We're talking about Quinten Post, who has emerged as a steady contributor to Steve Kerr's team.

That was evident again in the win over the Milwaukee Bucks, as Post chipped in with 13 points on 4-of-5 from the floor, adding four rebounds, three three-pointers, and one assist.

His girlfriend, Marice Aguiar, took to Instagram to show how proud she was of him, sharing a clip of his highlights with a simple two-word message:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Easy buckets," she wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Via Marice Aguiar's IG

Post has emerged as the Warriors' best big man as of late, taking over both Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis. His ability to stretch the floor has been very useful, and with a non-shooter like Jimmy Butler, it will only be all the more important.

Trending

Quinten Post could be key for the Warriors

The Warriors just converted Post's two-way contract into a standard deal, and it was an easy decision to make. They traded Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, and Kyle Anderson to get Butler, and they needed to have at least 14 players on standard contracts after that.

Post earned the nod after dominating with the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G-League affiliate, where he averaged 18.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game, including a couple of 30+ point performances.

He might not be putting up those numbers in the NBA for now, but he's up to the challenge to keep getting better and making his presence felt on both ends of the court:

“It’s been a learning curve with ups and downs the last couple weeks, but I feel like I’m learning so much. Every game is a different challenge,” Post said when he got his contract converted.

The former No. 52 pick is a good fit for what the Warriors need right now, as his ability to stretch the floor prevents defenses from collapsing and clogging the paint to stop Butler.

Golden State has multiple playmakers on the floor who can find him in pick-and-pop situations, and he's quickly emerging as a jumbo version of a Splash Brother, shooting 41% from beyond the arc.

The Dubs will reportedly stay active in the buyout market to add another veteran to help with their postseason run. They're currently 27-26 and in the No. 10 spot in the West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.