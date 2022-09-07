"It just pissed me off every time I see it" - Orlando Magic player says why he wants to dunk on LeBron James

Orlando Magic's R.J. Hampton just added a dunk on LeBron James to his 2022-23 wish list. Hampton was a valuable contributor off the bench for the Magic last season, displaying a versatile skillset. He has a mid-range game, can drive to the bucket, shoot 3-pointers, and most importantly, can dunk with authority.

Hampton was recently asked on “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas,” to pick one player, past or present, that he would like to dunk on. Hampton picked LeBron James with a story to add:

"It's cliché, but LeBron and I have a reason though. I have a reason.”

Hampton recollected a time when he was playing against James and the LA Lakers. He was driving down the lane while being marked by Austin Reaves. However, Hampton did not see James in the rear view and paid the price.

“I'm right there at the rim about to just lay this, lay it up and just get back on defense. Bron came from nowhere. I didn't see him, no one said anything. It was just like he flew from the other side and like, I seen that clip so many times.

"It was used on commercials. It was used social media. It just pisses me off every time I see it, so that's why.”

The Magic had a poor 2021-22 season with a 22-60 record and finished bottom of the Eastern Conference. Hampton averaged 7.6 points, with a few athletic dunks on his highlight reel.

LeBron James is not particularly a fan of Orlando

LeBron James’ first title with the LA Lakers was won in Orlando in the bubble because of COVID-19. The Lakers spent almost three months there, which was enough to give James a reason not to live there.

On an episode of “The Shop,” James was asked about a hypothetical trade with Orlando Magic. He immediately brushed it away in a comical way:

“That’s part of the reason I haven’t taken my daughter to Disney World. You got to understand, any time I hear Orlando right now, I get PTSD. I was in the bubble for 95 days.

"They have no chance. I’m not going. I’m just retiring. It’s over. LeBron has been traded to Orlando. LeBron lives in Malibu. He’s not going.”

James will be entering his 20th year in the league in the upcoming season. He averaged 30.3 points last season. More or less the same is expected of him in 2022-23 if the Lakers are to be title contenders.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman