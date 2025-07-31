"Rage baiting more than Jayson Tatum" - NBA fans react to OKC Thunder's Jalen Williams' IG post inspired by iconic Kobe Bryant's Finals Shirt

OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams had his Kobe Bryant moment and went away with it. He suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist during the 2025 NBA championship run.But that did not hinder him from participating in the playoffs and he was still present for the Thunder. In his second postseason appearance, he played 23 games, averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. In OKC's seven-game Finals series against the Indiana Pacers, Williams averaged 23.6 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists.Williams and the Thunder accomplished their aim of taking home the Larry O'Brien trophy. In winning the title, the young forward mimicked the LA Lakers legend. After Bryant won his fifth title, Nike made a special edition shirt about the hardships he had to go through.It was an X-ray of his right hand with the five NBA title rings. The shirt design also showed the various injuries his right hand experienced. Williams took the concept and made his version with his first championship ring and an X-ray of his torn ligament.However, fans had varying reactions to what Williams did.&quot;rage baiting more than tatum,&quot; a fan said.austinreavesenjoyer❄️ @lakersguy_ARLINKrage baiting more than tatum&quot;He becoming more corny than Tatum,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;You have to actually have 5 rings for it to work bro,&quot; one fan said.Other fans didn't mind what Jalen Williams did.&quot;hard af and if you think otherwise you’re hating!!!&quot; a comment read.IG: @TheLakersUniversity 🏆 @lkersuniversityLINKhard af and if you think otherwise you’re hating!!!&quot;I want that shirt,&quot; someone commented.&quot;jalen really said 'mamba cosplay activated' and nailed it,&quot; a fan said.Jalen Williams named Kobe Bryant as his GOATIn the GOAT conversation, Kobe Bryant usually gets overlooked. Often, it's about LeBron James and Michael Jordan. But most discussions usually leave the five-time champion out. However, there are fans and current players who believe that Bryant is the GOAT.On X (formerly Twitter), Jalen Williams posted a side-by-side photo of himself shooting a free throw with his left hand while his right hand is injured. The other photo is of Bryant, who's doing the same thing.However, fans thought it was &quot;corny&quot; for Williams to do this. The All-Star forward did not let one fan go easily and replied that Bryant is the GOAT.&quot;he da goat,&quot; Williams replied.Jalen Williams is just one of many players who believe that Bryant should be part of GOAT discussions. As one of the younger players in the NBA, Williams grew up idolizing and watching the Hall of Famer as he made his way into the professional scene.