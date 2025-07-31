  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jalen Williams
  • "Rage baiting more than Jayson Tatum" - NBA fans react to OKC Thunder's Jalen Williams' IG post inspired by iconic Kobe Bryant's Finals Shirt

"Rage baiting more than Jayson Tatum" - NBA fans react to OKC Thunder's Jalen Williams' IG post inspired by iconic Kobe Bryant's Finals Shirt

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 31, 2025 23:45 GMT
NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Jalen Williams' Kobe Bryant inspired shirt (Image Source: IMAGN)

OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams had his Kobe Bryant moment and went away with it. He suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist during the 2025 NBA championship run.

Ad

But that did not hinder him from participating in the playoffs and he was still present for the Thunder. In his second postseason appearance, he played 23 games, averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. In OKC's seven-game Finals series against the Indiana Pacers, Williams averaged 23.6 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Williams and the Thunder accomplished their aim of taking home the Larry O'Brien trophy. In winning the title, the young forward mimicked the LA Lakers legend. After Bryant won his fifth title, Nike made a special edition shirt about the hardships he had to go through.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was an X-ray of his right hand with the five NBA title rings. The shirt design also showed the various injuries his right hand experienced. Williams took the concept and made his version with his first championship ring and an X-ray of his torn ligament.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

However, fans had varying reactions to what Williams did.

"rage baiting more than tatum," a fan said.
Ad
"He becoming more corny than Tatum," another fan commented.
"You have to actually have 5 rings for it to work bro," one fan said.

Other fans didn't mind what Jalen Williams did.

"hard af and if you think otherwise you’re hating!!!" a comment read.
Ad
"I want that shirt," someone commented.
"jalen really said 'mamba cosplay activated' and nailed it," a fan said.

Jalen Williams named Kobe Bryant as his GOAT

In the GOAT conversation, Kobe Bryant usually gets overlooked. Often, it's about LeBron James and Michael Jordan. But most discussions usually leave the five-time champion out. However, there are fans and current players who believe that Bryant is the GOAT.

Ad

On X (formerly Twitter), Jalen Williams posted a side-by-side photo of himself shooting a free throw with his left hand while his right hand is injured. The other photo is of Bryant, who's doing the same thing.

However, fans thought it was "corny" for Williams to do this. The All-Star forward did not let one fan go easily and replied that Bryant is the GOAT.

"he da goat," Williams replied.
Ad

Jalen Williams is just one of many players who believe that Bryant should be part of GOAT discussions. As one of the younger players in the NBA, Williams grew up idolizing and watching the Hall of Famer as he made his way into the professional scene.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications