“Raising Boyz II Men”: LeBron James displays impeccable fatherly love to Bronny and Bryce James

The family of NBA superstar LeBron James is one of the most renowned in the NBA. LeBron met with his wife Savannah back in high school and the couple has been together since then. Since then, they have been blessed with three children- Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. Both the boys have taken after their father and play basketball. The elder one plays point guard while the younger son primarily plays shooting guard.

Bronny recently turned 19 on October 6 while Bryce is 16 years old. LeBron recently shared an Instagram story with his two sons. The picture is a collage showing LeBron with his boys back when they were kids and a picture in the present day. Showing his fatherly love for the boys in the story, he also wrote,

“Raising Boyz II Men”

"Nothing I wouldn't do to protect yall"

LeBron with his sons Bronny and Bryce (via Instagram)

When his elder son was born, LeBron was coming off his first year in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers where he won the 'Rookie Of The Year' award. LeBron averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game as a rookie.

His second son Bryce was born in the year 2007. By that time, LeBron had established himself as a superstar in the league leading the Cavs to multiple playoff appearances. In the season prior to Bryce's birth, LeBron averaged 27.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Bronny and Bryce take after their superstar father

Bronny James will be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024. LeBron has previously also stated his desire to play at least one season with his son before retiring. The 6'4" guard last played for Sierra Canyon School and will be playing his first-ever season of NCAA college basketball for USC in the upcoming season. He was ranked #19 in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2023.

In an unfortunate turn of events, a month back, Bronny suffered from a cardiac arrest in a pre-season workout with the USC Trojans. The cause of the cardiac arrest was later found to be a congenital heart defect. Later it was reported that his condition was fully treatable and he would continue playing basketball.

Bryce on the other hand would be eligible for the NBA draft in 2029. The 16-year old who is already 6'5" previously played for Sierra Canyon School. This season he transferred to Notre Dame High School and would be playing for them this year.