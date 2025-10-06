  • home icon
  "Ran 8 miles total": Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, feels accomplished after embarking on fitness journey 

“Ran 8 miles total”: Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, feels accomplished after embarking on fitness journey 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Oct 06, 2025 06:00 GMT
Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship - Source: Getty
Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship - Source: Getty

While Steph Curry prepares for his 17th NBA season, his wife, Ayesha Curry, has been busy with her fitness journey.

Ayesha shared an update about her journey with followers, revealing that she ran eight miles during the week and that she plans to go for 10 the next week.

“Ran 8 miles total this week! So proud. This week is 10!,” Ayesha captioned her Instagram story.
Credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry)
Credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry)

Ayesha’s fitness update came as Steph Curry stepped onto the court for his first preseason game of the 2025-26 campaign for the Golden State Warriors, who faced off against the LA Lakers at Chase Center on Sunday.

The Lakers, missing their star trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, lost 111-103. Steph Curry scored 14 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting, but Moses Moody, making the most of a starting opportunity, was the undeniable star of the night, leading all scorers with 19 points.

Ayesha Curry receives backlash for comments regarding Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry found herself at the center of social media attention following her remarks on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During the conversation with host Alex Cooper, Ayesha spoke about her life and the early years of her marriage to Steph Curry. She reflected on how things changed after they tied the knot.

"I didn't want kids. I didn't want to get married. I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that's it," Ayesha said. "I had my eyes set on my goals, and I was never the little girl that dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that. And it happened so early in my life.
"After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughter so quickly, I didn't have time to think what I wanted anymore. It's so interesting, I spent my entire life trying to work towards something and then it just kinda disappeared. ... I love being a mom, but I love doing other things, too and I need to get my s**t together."
Many fans interpreted her comments as suggesting that Steph may have held her back from pursuing her career goals. Despite the criticism Ayesha has faced for being called “ungrateful,” neither she nor Curry has spoken publicly about the situation.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Bhargav
