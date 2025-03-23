"Random and stupid agenda" - NBA fans react to Draymond Green surpassing Evan Mobley in DPOY odds with late run

For the majority of his NBA career, Draymond Green has made a name for himself with his skill and versatility on the defensive end. Despite having a well-earned reputation in this aspect of the game, fans aren't pleased to see him in the discussion for a seasonal award.

Since Victor Wembanyama got ruled out for the rest of the season, the DPOY race in the NBA has been wide open. There are still numerous favorites, with Green now among the players in the mix.

In the final stretch of the regular season, Evan Mobley has been viewed as the new frontrunner. However, as the Golden State Warriors continue to stockpile wins, recent figures have Draymond Green ahead of him now.

Following figures of Green passing Mobley hitting social media, fans chimed in with their thoughts:

Fans remain stunned that he's entered the conversation this late in the year, while others have been building a strong case all season.

"Most overrated defender," one fan said.

"He created his own narrative on his podcast. Have to respect it," another fan said.

"I can’t believe ppl think he should be DPOY just cuz he said it on his podcast," Said one fan.

If Green were to take home the hardware, it'd be the second time he's captured the award in his career. The last time he took home DPOY was in 2017.

Draymond Green made his case for Defensive Player of the Year

With the regular season slowly coming to a close, players are running out of time to add to their cases when it comes to awards. Still with a handful of games to go, Draymond Green stated why he believes he's worthy to win.

On Tuesday, Green had one of his best defensive showings of the year against the Milwaukee Bucks. He recorded two steals and four blocks while drastically limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo offensively.

After the game, Draymond Green was asked about the idea of winning a second Defensive Player of the Year. He openly stated that he wants to, and feels he has a good case for why he should be in the discussion.

"I look around the league I don't see many players impacting the game on the defensive end the way I do," Green said. "I don't see many players completely throwing off an entire team's offense the way I do."

With how well they've played since the trade deadline, the Warriors have got a lot of eyes on them. This certainly helps Green when it comes to making a push for DPOY. That said, there are still a handful of candidates who are deserving of winning.

