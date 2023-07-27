Ranking the 5 greatest blocks in NBA history including LeBron James' iconic chase-down block in the NBA Finals

The NBA is full of highlight moments, from electric dunks to crazy crossovers and, of course, heart-pounding blocks.

Some of the most iconic snapshots in NBA history have come on the defensive end when players have defied the laws of physics to squash their opponent's chances of putting additional points on the board for their team.

Here are the five greatest blocks in NBA history:

#1 Ben Wallace blocks Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is remembered for being a physically dominant force of nature who often dislodged his defenders before rattling the rim with a powerful dunk. Shaq is also remembered as being an elite rim protector due to his impressive size and strength.

However, during one 2006 contest between the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons, Shaquille O'Neal got a taste of his own medicine when Ben Wallace - a shot-blocking machine - rotated over on defense to stuff Shaq's dunk attempt.

#2 LeBron James blocks Andre Iguodala

This is perhaps the most iconic block in modern NBA history. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to force a game seven against the Golden State Warriors.

With under two minutes left in the contest, the Warriors were on the break and looking to add another two points to their tally.

LeBron James had other ideas though, as he produced one of his patented chase-down blocks to come out of nowhere and pin Andre Iguodala's shot on the backboard.

The crowd inside the arena erupted and fans at home jumped off their sofas. At that moment, NBA history was made.

#3 Nate Robinson blocks Yao Ming

Nate Robinson is 5-foot-9 and Yao Ming is 7-foot-6. Robinson is not supposed to be blocking one of the tallest players in NBA history - but that's what made the moment so special.

Robinson was on the weak side of the court and was tasked with being the weakside helper as the New York Knicks' defense fell apart after their blown pick-and-roll coverage.

As the ball was played into Yao Ming on the post, Nate Robinson positioned himself between Ming and the basket before rising up to contest the shot - registering the block in the process. It was the disparity in size between the two players that really made this block so special.

#4 Roy Hibbert blocks Carmelo Anthony

In 2013, the New York Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, where they faced the Indiana Pacers. For New York, the 2012-13 season was projected as their best chance to challenge for a conference championship during the Carmelo Anthony era.

However, things didn't go to plan. During game six of the New York Knicks series against the Indiana Pacers, Roy Hibbert produced one of the most momentum-shattering blocks in league history.

Anthony had received the ball on the strongside post, spun off his man, and was going straight at the rim. Unfortunately, Hibbert was waiting for him and callously dispatched his shot attempt back into the stands.

#5 Wilt Chamberlain blocks the "unblockable" Kareem Abdul-Jabbar skyhook

Two of the greatest big men in NBA history facing off against each other - what's not to love? During his career, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar often boasted about how his patented skyhook was an unlockable shot. However, Wilt Chamberlain appears to have taken that claim as a challenge.

In fact, Chamberlain blocked Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook jumper not once, but twice in the same play. Making the moment one of the more iconic throwback highlights in NBA history.

