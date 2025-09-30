Ranking Dallas Mavericks' 3 best starting lineup options in Cooper Flagg’s rookie season

The Dallas Mavericks receiving the first pick in the NBA draft lottery was one of the biggest stories this offseason. They used that pick to draft Duke star Cooper Flagg and have one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference.

Ad

Despite losing Luka Doncic, the Mavs still hold key players in their lineup and have invested smartly during free agency. The addition of D'Angelo Russell has provided great cover for the injured Kyrie Irving, while their depth in the front court is staggering.

In addition to Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks have notable players such as Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington and Dwight Powell. They also feature Klay Thompson and Max Christie in the backcourt.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a strong set of 15 players available at their disposal, the Mavericks could field many different lineups; however, here are their 3 best starting lineup options in Cooper Flagg’s rookie season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks' three best starting lineup options in Cooper Flagg’s rookie season

#1. The athletic frontcourt

Position Player PG D'Angelo Russell SG Klay Thompson SF Cooper Flagg PF Dereck Lively II C Anthony Davis

Ad

With Kyrie Irving expected to sit out the start of the season, the Dallas Mavericks will have to start the season with D'Angelo as their starting guard. This starting five provides a great balance in attack, with Russell and Thompson being perfect perimeter guards, while Flagg will be tasked with creating shots from the field.

Furthermore, Davis and Lively's size will give the Mavericks a significant advantage in the paint, while also providing excellent rim protection. They could also switch and guard in space together, offering great balance. However, this could also lead to spacing issues, while Flagg would need to handle the wings on his own.

Ad

#2. The predicted lineup

Position Player PG D'Angelo Russell SG Klay Thompson SF Cooper Flagg PF PJ Washington C Anthony Davis

Ad

This lineup is the most commonly projected lineup for the Dallas Mavericks at the start of the season. Russell will likely be the sole facilitator in this lineup, while Thompson will provide support to Flagg on the wings. Meanwhile, the rookie would be a great addition beside PJ Washington, as both players are versatile defensively and could guard multiple frontcourt shots.

Additionally, Davis would be the lone center and can anchor the interior on both offense and defense. He excelled in that role during his time in Los Angeles, even if it wasn't his desired spot.

Ad

However, this lineup could put extra pressure on Davis, while Flagg will be expected to face tough matchups early in his career. Furthermore, the rebounding and spacing could be an issue against defensively sound teams.

#1. The dream lineup

Position Player PG Kyrie Irving SG Klay Thompson SF Cooper Flagg PF Anthony Davis C Dereck Lively II

Ad

Some fans and analysts have suggested going all-in on size with Cooper Flagg at shooting guard, but this lineup stands out as the real dream starting five for the Mavericks this season. Kyrie Irving gives them a steady playmaker to set up Thompson and Flagg on the wings, while Davis and Lively provide elite rim-running options.

It also shifts Davis back to power forward, the spot where he thrived most during his Pelicans days.

However, with Irving sidelined by injury, the Dallas Mavericks won’t get the chance to test this lineup during preseason and will have to adapt on the fly. On top of that, the combined injury history of Irving, Thompson, and Davis is a real concern; one setback from any of them could unravel the entire unit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.