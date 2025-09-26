Ranking Top 5 Starting Lineups for 2025-26 NBA Season

The 2025-26 NBA season promises to be an entertaining one as teams prepare for another grueling campaign. Many franchises have opted for rebuilds, while a few have gone on to bolster their rosters by adding big-name players.

With several new challengers emerging, a few teams have held on to their core and will look to knock off the OKC Thunder. The Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers have added major experience to their rosters, while the Celtics and last season’s runners-up, the Pacers, were forced to break things apart after their top stars went down with injuries late in the year.

As training camps and the preseason approach in the coming weeks, fans will be eager to watch the starting fives of different teams. With several strong rosters set for this season, here are five of the best starting lineups in the league at the time of writing.

Top 5 Starting Lineups for the 2025-26 NBA Season

#5. Orlando Magic

One of the most exciting teams in the East last season, the Orlando Magic have bolstered their starting five over the summer with the addition of Desmon Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. After suffering injuries to key players last season, the Magic will be hoping for better luck this time around, as they boast a young and talented team.

Bane provides the team with perimeter shooting, a trait which they missed last season. Meanwhile, the growth of Wagner and Banchero has been exponential in the last two seasons and provides the team with a great look.

Starting five: PG: Jalen Suggs, SG: Desmond Bane, SF: Franz Wagner, PF: Paolo Banchero, C: Wendell Carter Jr.

#4. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets could have been higher on this list, but Fred Van Vleet's ACL injury drops them down a few places. One of the few teams to bolster their team heavily, the Rockets boast a great mix of experience and youthful energy. The addition of Kevin Durant will be their biggest positive, while the evolution of Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson will have fans excited.

Despite Van Vleet's unfortunate injury, Houston does have the services of Dorian Finney-Smith, who serves as a strong replacement for the former Raptors guard.

Starting five: PG: Amen Thompson, SG: Dorian Finney Smith, SF: Kevin Durnat, PF: Jabbari Smith Jr., C: Alperen Sengun

#3. Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have retained their core from last season, but trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson elevates their roster to another level. Although MPJ did provide the team with versatility in scoring, his defensive output was far from ideal, leading the team to recruit Cam Johnson instead.

The forward was one of the best performers in Brooklyn last season and will be a great addition to the wing alongside an explosive Aaron Gordon.

Starting five: PG: Jamal Murray, SG: Cristian Braun, SF: Cam Johnson, PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

#2. New York Knicks

With the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers deciding to rebuild and the Cleveland Cavaliers missing Darius Garland for the start of the season, the Knicks are the best team in the East. Mike Brown inherits a great roster and will look to take New York all the way this year.

Following a tough exit in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks brought in a defensive-minded coach in Brown. The former Sacramento head coach is expected to shift KAT to power forward while reintroducing Mitchell Robinson to the lineup after he missed much of last season with an injury.

Starting five: PG: Jalen Brunson, SG: Mikal Bridges, SF: OG Anunoby, PF: Karl-Anthony Towns, C: Mitchell Robinson

#1. OKC Thunder

It must come as no surprise that the reigning NBA champions are set to field the best starting five this season. The Thunder have retained their young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jaylen Williams, while Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein will continue to feature for the team.

After clinching their first title in over four decades, the Thunder will look to retain their crown and are well-equipped to do so.

Starting five: PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG: Jalen Williams, SF: Luguentz Dort, PF: Chet Holmgren, C: Isaiah Hartenstein

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More