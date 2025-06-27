The LA Lakers moved up from the 55th pick to the 36th pick of the second round to draft Arkansas forward Adou Thiero. He made 72 appearances in college, averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. During his final year with Arkansas, Thiero recorded 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, while shooting 54.5%.
During his time in college, Thiero’s 3-pointer has become increasingly inconsistent with each passing season. He shot 33.3% from range during his freshman year, 31.8% during his sophomore season and 25.8% in his junior year.
From being an efficient 3-point shooter to being a non-threat from range, the decline in Thiero’s shooting touch could be blamed on the rapid growth of his hands.
On Thursday, X account Laker Central reposted a picture of the rookie’s scouting report. This report suggests that due to the rapid growth of his hands, it has become difficult for Adou Thiero to properly hold and release the ball on jump shots.
The report contains snippets of quotes, including one from a 2022 article by The Lexington Herald-Leader, in which Ben Roberts writes:
"Thiero’s hands are growing at such a rapid rate that it’s made it difficult to properly hold and release the ball on jump shots. He’s working through that, and — once he settles into whatever size he’s going to be — there’s confidence the shooting stroke will return."
While this may seem like an issue at the moment, people around Adou Thiero remain confident that his shooting stroke will return once his hands are done growing. Until then, the Arkansas forward will need to find other ways to contribute.
Why Adou Thiero is a solid fit for the LA Lakers despite his poor shooting touch
At 6-foot-8, Adou Thiero will likely spend most of his time playing as a wing forward, similar to his time in college. Thiero boasts impressive athleticism and will be ready for the league, on a physical level, from day one.
He excels on the defensive end and aggressively attacks the glass on both ends of the floor. Thiero displays a profound understanding of his role, and as we saw in college, he is more than willing to do the dirty work for his team.
A player of this profile is exactly what the LA Lakers need as they plan on chasing a championship. It is also worth mentioning that Thiero is stellar from the free-throw line, which means his jumpshot is salvageable.
Depending on how he develops, he could be key for the Lakers within a couple of seasons. A play finisher with his size and athleticism is sure to thrive on a team with playmakers like LeBron James.
