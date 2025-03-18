Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie uninjured after car accident, receives Knicks star's jersey in MSG win

Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie quickly recovered from his terrifying car crash on Sunday to receiving New York Knicks star Josh Hart's jersey at Madison Square Garden on Monday. The NYC-based artist took to Instagram to share a snap of the signed jersey just a few hours after he shared a snap of his totaled white Ferrari.

"God is great 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾" the rapper captioned his crash story.

"@jhart TD AND THE W 🔥🔥🔥" the rapper captioned his jersey story.

According to TMZ, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie walked away uninjured from the crash, however, his sportscar wasn't so lucky. 50 Cent reacted to A Boogie’s car accident as he shared a post on Instagram.

“The young [ni**as] in NY glad he wrapped that sh*t, they be like, ‘Yo why @aboogievsartist tried to pull-up on us all crazy in the Ferrari and sh*t. How much them sh*ts cost? 500K after tax? I hope they can’t fix it.’ LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50centaction He good Tho!” 50 joked.

The crash took place at 1 AM ET in New York, however, it is not yet clear whether it was a single car crash or a collision between two vehicles.

Comedian Tracy Morgan wheeled out of Knicks game after courtside medical incident delays play

During the third quarter of the New York Knicks matchup against the Miami Heat at the Madison Square Garden on Monday, Tracy Morgan, who was sitting courtside, appeared to have a medical incident as he vomitted on the sidelines. After the incident, he was taken away in a wheelchair as the game got delayed by roughly 10 minutes.

Monday's matchup concluded with the Knicks clinching a dominant 116-95 home win against the Heat. In the absence of their star Jalen Brunson, the Knicks roster rose up to the occassion with Karl-Anthony Towns leading their victory charge with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a block.

Miles Bridges led their scoring with 28 points in the game while Josh hart recorded a triple-double performance of 12 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, and a block.

With the win, New York maintain the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 43-24 record. They will hit the road to face the San Antonio Spurs next on Wednesday.

