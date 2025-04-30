Rapper Bow Wow makes painful admission on Kobe Bryant ending his NBA dreams in $1,000 1-on-1 game

After a game with Kobe Bryant, Bow Wow's dream of being a basketball player ended.

On Wednesday's episode of "Club Shay Shay," the rapper recounted what happened when he played a 1-on-1 game against the LA Lakers legend. According to the actor and musician, he thought the game would've been "a cool moment for the internet."

The game took place in 2011, when Bow Wow joined Bryant's camp. A fan of LeBron James, he wanted to represent the Miami Heat, but the Lakers icon didn't hold back on the 38-year-old artist.

"I left that gym and I said, 'I will never play in the NBA, nor do I want to.' I was so sore," Bow Wow said (57:50).

Bow Wow added that he attended an Orlando Magic game the following day. Unfortunately for him, Glen Davis landed on him while his entire body was sore. The celebrity also admitted that Bryant didn't give him a chance to score.

The actor/musician recalled the story and said the five-time champion hand-checked him the entire game. Additionally, Bryant was trash-talking the rapper. Unfortunately for the star of the hit movie "Like Mike," he couldn't secure the win.

Still, it was one of the best moments the rapper has experienced.

"That right there is like a bucket list [goal]," Bow concluded. "Every kid would love to play Kobe Bryant one-on-one. And then for [his death] to tragically happen, that's something I'm going to hold dearly to my heart."

The entertainer also revealed that there was a $1,000 bet. He also said that if he had made one shot over the Lakers' star, Bryant would pay for two floor seats for the entire season for the rapper.

Although Bow Wow said he had a chance to score over Kobe Bryant after he chased a rebound. However, he was too late as the 2008 MVP had already closed in on him.

Lakers star donated money for Kobe Bryant's mural after Game 4

Lakers star Luka Doncic was the top donor in a GoFundMe for the restoration of one of Kobe Bryant's murals. Doncic gave $5,000 to the charity to restore the artwork.

He revealed that he wanted to give back to the community. Which is why he chose to donate a huge sum of money for the mural of one of his favorite players.

“Like I always say, my foundation gives back to organizations in the community,” Doncic said. “It’s always important to give back to the community that gave me so much. So just wanted to give back.”

The mural, which featured Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, was vandalized. Fans have been wanting to restore the artwork for some time.

