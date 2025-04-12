Rapper Breland drops bold take on NBA Finals matchup snubbing Lakers as serious title threats

The NBA season is ending, and teams are contesting to dethrone the Boston Celtics. Analysts and fans, including rapper Breland, have made their potential NBA Playoff predictions.

Breland's prediction happened on a Friday episode of Fan Duel's Run It Back. He asserted that the West is highly competitive, snubbing the LA Lakers, but rooted for a Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics Finals.

"Obviously it's a wild year in the West. I will say if we do end up getting specifically the Timberwolves at that seventh seed, I think they can give Houston some problems. Houston is a young team, they kind of unproven... but they don't have playoffs experience."

"I like what I've seen out of the Warriors. ... obviously the Lakers are dangerous, a lot of teams in the West could do it. ... In the East, we looking at the Celtics for sure. They will be my front-runner. ... But if I had to predict right now, I would say I'm going Warriors-Celtics final."

The 2024-2025 NBA season has reached its climax as several teams have secured their playoff spots. While it's almost settled in the East, teams in the West are still battling it out for the remaining spots as one game separates the fourth-placed team from the eighth-placed team.

The seventh to 10th-place teams in each conference will advance to the playoffs after first navigating the NBA Play-In Tournament, which will take place from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18.

The NBA playoffs first round starts on Apr. 19. The Conference semifinals are on May 20 and 21 for the West and East, respectively. The Finals are to be held on Jun. 5.

NBA executive shares his thoughts on Western Conference ahead of playoffs

The Western Conference has been competitive this season, with teams battling it out to join the OKC Thunder in the postseason.

Ahead of the playoffs, an unknown executive shared his thoughts on the West, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst on Friday.

"It's matchup dependent and then it's rock, paper, scissors from there", the executive said.

The West's frontrunner, the Thunder (66-14), has run away in the conference. While the top two are settled, things get messy as two games separate the Lakers from the eighth-seed Minnesota Timberwolves.

Subsequently, the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers are tied in the No. 4 seed while the Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Timberwolves are tied at No. 6. These uncertainties make the last games of the regular season on Sunday worth looking out for.

