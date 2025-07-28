Rapper GloRilla sparks dating rumors with Brandon Ingram after intimate birthday night out goes viral

Rapper GloRilla has sparked dating rumors with Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram after the two were spotted dancing together at a nightclub in Cabo on Saturday. Footage obtained by TMZ shows GloRilla with her arms wrapped around Ingram's neck as they danced closely.The pair was reportedly spotted leaving the club around 3 a.m. According to TMZ, GloRilla was in Cabo to celebrate her birthday. Upon their arrival, she and her team took over a section of the nightclub. The rapper’s security allegedly stepped in to prevent people from recording her interactions with Ingram.GloRilla has a close connection with the basketball world and was previously linked to star guard Damian Lillard. The rapper also held a half-time show during the WNBA All-Star Game on July 18.Brandon Ingram and GloRilla have yet to comment on the situation, neither confirming nor denying rumors of their alleged relationship.The New Orleans Pelicans traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors in February in exchange for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk and draft compensation. He was limited to 18 appearances for the Pelicans last season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.5%.Brandon Ingram's $120 million extension with the Raptors likely means he'll be a big part of their futureShortly after trading for Brandon Ingram in February, the Toronto Raptors made the bold decision of offering the forward a three-year, $120 million extension. Drafted with the No. 2 pick in 2016, Ingram has largely failed to live up to his potential.Coming into the league, his skill set and build led to numerous comparisons with NBA legend Kevin Durant. However, nine years later, Ingram has only played 10 playoff games, recording 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.What's worse than his lack of success is the constant concern about his injuries. Apart from his rookie season, Ingram has never played more than 65+ games in any campaign.Furthermore, his numbers have remained almost stagnant since year four, raising questions about his work ethic. Finally, with a new team, Ingram now has a new lease on life and will look to turn the narrative around with the Toronto Raptors. He hopes to make the playoffs with the team next season.