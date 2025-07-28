  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Brandon Ingram
  • Rapper GloRilla sparks dating rumors with Brandon Ingram after intimate birthday night out goes viral

Rapper GloRilla sparks dating rumors with Brandon Ingram after intimate birthday night out goes viral

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 28, 2025 15:17 GMT
Rapper GloRilla sparks dating rumors with Brandon Ingram
Rapper GloRilla sparks dating rumors with Brandon Ingram (Credits: Getty and IMAGN)

Rapper GloRilla has sparked dating rumors with Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram after the two were spotted dancing together at a nightclub in Cabo on Saturday. Footage obtained by TMZ shows GloRilla with her arms wrapped around Ingram's neck as they danced closely.

Ad

The pair was reportedly spotted leaving the club around 3 a.m. According to TMZ, GloRilla was in Cabo to celebrate her birthday. Upon their arrival, she and her team took over a section of the nightclub. The rapper’s security allegedly stepped in to prevent people from recording her interactions with Ingram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

GloRilla has a close connection with the basketball world and was previously linked to star guard Damian Lillard. The rapper also held a half-time show during the WNBA All-Star Game on July 18.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Brandon Ingram and GloRilla have yet to comment on the situation, neither confirming nor denying rumors of their alleged relationship.

The New Orleans Pelicans traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors in February in exchange for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk and draft compensation. He was limited to 18 appearances for the Pelicans last season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.5%.

Ad

Brandon Ingram's $120 million extension with the Raptors likely means he'll be a big part of their future

Shortly after trading for Brandon Ingram in February, the Toronto Raptors made the bold decision of offering the forward a three-year, $120 million extension. Drafted with the No. 2 pick in 2016, Ingram has largely failed to live up to his potential.

Ad

Coming into the league, his skill set and build led to numerous comparisons with NBA legend Kevin Durant. However, nine years later, Ingram has only played 10 playoff games, recording 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Ad

What's worse than his lack of success is the constant concern about his injuries. Apart from his rookie season, Ingram has never played more than 65+ games in any campaign.

Furthermore, his numbers have remained almost stagnant since year four, raising questions about his work ethic. Finally, with a new team, Ingram now has a new lease on life and will look to turn the narrative around with the Toronto Raptors. He hopes to make the playoffs with the team next season.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications