Rapper Ice Cube's son petitions LeBron James to don 'James Sr.' jersey for one season

LeBron James and Bronny James are the first father-son duo to play at the same time in NBA history. Playing for the LA Lakers in their first season together, the two have taken different paths in their campaigns with LeBron continuing his leadership role with the team while Bronny is a developmental player as he has spent time in the G-League.

As LeBron and Bronny will be teammates next season, rapper Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. hoped for them to create a change in their jersey names for at least a year. On X last Thursday, Jackson Jr. petitioned for LeBron to rock a jersey that reads “James Sr.” in the back as his son Bronny dons “James Jr.” on his this season.

“All I ask. Is that LeBron for one season. Gives us that James Sr. Jersey,” he posted on X.

This comes as an edit of the father-son duo circulated on social media that showed the two together throughout LeBron’s 20-year career in the NBA. It also showed how Bronny grew up under the wings of his father LeBron, starting when he was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers up to when he played for the Miami Heat and then the Lakers.

Bronny was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft while LeBron signed a two-year deal to stay with the Lakers this past offseason. While there were criticisms about his inclusion to the team, Bronny has been slowly getting his groove in the NBA, putting up a career-high 17 points for the Lakers last Thursday night in a blowout loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, LeBron is currently recovering from a groin injury. He is expected to lead the Lakers in another playoff run this season as they stand in the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record.

Bronny James gets candid on scrutiny in his rookie season

Bronny James has kept outside noise out of his development in the NBA. Talking to The Athletic, Bronny explained that he remained focused on what he brings to the floor, disregarding any criticisms about his employment with the Lakers.

"My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day," Bronny said.

“But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I'm a f--king robot, like I don't have any feelings or emotions," he added.

Bronny has played 21 games this season, averaging 1.6 points on 26.3% shooting from the field. As the regular season winds down, Bronny is expected to have more opportunities to play as he proves his place in the league.

