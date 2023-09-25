Raptors GM Masai Ujiri reportedly backed off 'red hot' negotiations with Heat for Damian Lillard

As training camp gets closer, new developments on the Damian Lillard saga continue to emerge. One Eastern Conference team recently expressed interest in the All-Star guard but has now backed off.

From the start, Lillard made it clear he only wants to play for the Miami Heat. Hence, trade talks have been quiet for most of the offseason. However, a "surprise team" entered the mix in the final weeks before camp. That team is the Toronto Raptors.

Masai Uijiri has had success trading for disgruntled stars in the past. He rolled the dice on Kawhi Leonard, which led to the Raptors winning a title. New updates indicate that Uijiri has walked away from Lillard despite talks being "red hot" at one point.

“The Toronto stuff is just leveraging. … I heard things were red hot on Thursday, and again Masai walked away and then came back," Matt Moore of Action Network said. "I wouldn’t worry about the Raptors.”

As the start of training camp approaches, Lillard still being on the Portland Trail Blazers is becoming more of a reality.

Do the Toronto Raptors make sense for Damian Lillard?

Masai Uijiri has always been an agressive GM, so it's not shocking that he has had conversations with the Blazers regarding Damian Lillard. One could even make a case that they'd be an ideal landing spot for Lillard.

For starters, the Toronto Raptors have a hole in their backcourt now after Fred VanVleet signed a deal with the Houston Rockets. While they weren't a contender last season, adding a player like Lillard could get them right back in the mix.

It would likely mean trading Scottie Barnes, but Toronto will have pieces to compete if they were to acquire Lillard. Pascal Siakam has proven to be a good No. 2 option, and OG Anunoby is one of the top two-way players in the league. That big three could be a top team in the Eastern Conference if put together.

The only thing that makes Toronto undesirable is their coaching. This summer, they parted ways with longtime coach Nick Nurse. They eventually decided to replace him with Darko Rajakovic, somone with no prior coaching NBA experience.

At this point in his career, Damian Lillard wants to compete for championships. Nevertheless, if he expands his list beyond Miami, the Raptors could be an interesting landing spot.