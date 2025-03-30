Rashad McCants drops 5-word reaction as ex-NFL player unleashes brutal Bronny James criticism

It's been almost a full season since the LA Lakers took Bronny James in the second round of the NBA draft.

LeBron James' firstborn has gone through some ups and downs this season. He's struggled mightily at times, but he's also shown some impressive flashes.

That's what one should expect from the No. 55 pick. However, given his lineage and how he got to the league, he continues to be a polarizing figure.

Former NFL player Channing Crowder doubled down on his criticism of Bronny. Talking on "The Pivot," he claimed to be unimpressed by Bronny's recent success.

"Listen, I love LeBron," Crowder said in a clip on Friday. "I do not hate on the James family; I'm telling you facts. Bronny James should not be in the NBA. I watched him go out there and get cooked the other night."

With that in mind, former NBA player Rashad McCants also chimed in and echoed that sentiment:

"Tell em who sent you!!!" McCants added on X.

McCants has been a fierce critic of Bronny in the past, constantly getting at odds with Gilbert Arenas when the subject comes up on "Gil's Arena."

Charles Barkley says Bronny James should be in the G-League

Everybody in the league has had something to say about this situation, including a very outspoken figure in Charles Barkley.

In an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," the Hall of Fame power forward claimed that Bronny should spend more time in the G-League to work on his game, but he also voiced his support and good wishes for him:

“I wish him nothing but the best. He should be in the G-League, getting better as a player," Barkley said, via BOLAVIP. "I think it was a great story for them to go on the court together, but he should be in the G-League. You don’t get better sitting on the bench."

In 23 appearances for the Lakers, Bronny James posted averages of 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game on 32.7% from the floor, 25.0% from 3-point range, and 78.6% from the free-throw line.

Those numbers go up to 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game on 44.3/38.0/81.5 shooting splits in 11 appearances in the G-League.

