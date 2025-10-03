“Rashad McCants gon be a Coop hater” - NBA fans troll Cooper Flagg for blanking Gilbert Arena's co-host along with other 06' players

At the Dallas Mavericks’ media day, Cooper Flagg participated in a lighthearted challenge with Topps that quickly caught attention online. He opened a pack of trading cards featuring NBA players from years before his time and tried to identify who they were. Out of nine cards, he recognized Juwan Howard, Michael Finley, Rasual Butler and Antoine Walker.The rest left him stumped. He couldn’t name Hedo Türkoğlu, Eric Snow, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Antoine Wright or Rashad McCants. Once the clip made its way to social media, fans jumped in with playful reactions, poking fun at the rookie for not recognizing names that older basketball followers consider well-known.As the clip went viral, fans began trolling Flagg. They joked about his missed guesses and poked fun at his lack of old-school NBA knowledge.“Rashad gon be a coop hater for the rest of his career,” @moomadethisone said.sosababii @moomadethisoneLINK@TheHoopCentral @Topps rashad gon be a coop hater for the rest of his career“Not knowing Hedo or Big Z is a lil crazy lol bro ain’t ever play MyTeam??? 🤣,” @OmnitrixWrist wrote.“It really hits different knowing that a lot of nba players are really just causals,” @JayUncut said.“Not knowing Hedo is lowkey crazy one of best shooters ever lol,” @COUNTBUX write.“This hurt my soul a little bit but I can find joy in him not knowing McCants bum a**,” @DonDriper wrote.“Dang, how you a pro in sport and you're a casual? Dude need to study the game,” @jamesabaileyjr said.The Mavericks probably are not too worried about how much Cooper Flagg knows about the league’s history. What will matter far more to them is the fact that the 19-year-old has an impressive basketball IQ.Topps name Cooper Flagg as cover star for new card setCooper Flagg has already been working with Fanatics as an ambassador, and now he’s stepping into another big spotlight through their Topps brand.After 16 years away, Topps is back with exclusive NBA rights, and the brand has picked Flagg to be the face of their new basketball card set.“For the first time since the 2009-10 season, Topps Basketball is making its fully licensed return,” Topps’ statement read. “To mark such a milestone, the company needed a cover athlete who could embody both the brand’s history and the game’s future. That athlete is Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and one of the most decorated freshmen in college basketball history.”The new set will be available from Oct. 23, with the upcoming release set to feature 300 cards.