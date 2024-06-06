Rasheed Wallace mocks James Harden, says he "will remember him" for gifting Lil Baby "a bag full of honey buns" and not as winner

LA Clippers guard James Harden recently expressed his desire to be remembered as a winner once his career ends. However, retired NBA champion Rasheed Wallace had a different take and mocked him, suggesting he would be remembered for other things.

On "The Sheed & Tyler Show," Wallace reminisced about the time James Harden gifted rapper Lil Baby a bag filled with honey buns and money.

In 2020, for Lil Baby's birthday, James Harden gave him literal honey buns and cash, as "honey buns" is slang for $100,000. The bag also contained a Richard Mille watch, which is valued at approximately $200,000.

“I’m going to remember him for giving another grown man a bag full of honey buns,” Wallace said.

In an interview with BasketNews, James Harden expressed his aspiration to be remembered as a winner after his NBA career concludes.

“That I was a winner, that I was a teacher. I had a different love for the game,” Harden said. “Put the money aside, I really enjoy and love the game of basketball and playing it.”

“Whether it's being with the kids here or when I travel to other places in Europe, when I go to China, I just want people to understand how much I really love and enjoy the game of basketball."

Although he has yet to secure a championship, Harden has built a legendary resume, including 10 All-Star selections, one MVP award, one Sixth Man of the Year award, three scoring titles, two assists titles and six All-NBA First Team honors.

James Harden names Kobe Bryant his personal GOAT

In an interview with HoopsHype, James Harden revealed that the player who inspired his love for basketball was LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Harden, an LA native, stated that Bryant's influence made him want to emulate his passion for the game.

"Being from LA and being a Lakers fan watching him grow up and win several championships and his passion and love and what he did for the game of basketball, I think the world, you know, feels the same way, but that’s why I started playing basketball," he said.

"The skill set and things that I’ve learned, I kind of picked up on my own, but as far as falling in love with the game, it’s definitely been Kobe."

During his rookie year, Harden immediately found himself competing against Bryant, as the OKC Thunder faced the Lakers in the playoffs. Bryant and the Lakers emerged victorious.