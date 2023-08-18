"Rat f**k of gigantic proportions" - Dennis Rodman once made $1,500 per minute playing in Mexico

Dennis Rodman earned quite a reputation for himself during his 14 seasons in the NBA. In addition to being hailed as the greatest rebounder of all time, Rodman was also well known for his rockstar lifestyle.

From wild parties to extravagant trips to Vegas, sometimes even during the NBA playoffs, Rodman's reputation preceded itself. After being drafted by the Detroit Pistons, Dennis Rodman had a front-row seat for the 'Bad Boy' years in the Motor City.

Combined with his tenacious personality on the court, which allowed him to earn seven rebounding titles, Dennis Rodman's unique style of play continued to earn praise. After seven seasons in Detroit, two in San Antonio, and three in Chicago, Rodman's career was at a crossroads.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He played 23 games for the LA Lakers in the 1998-99 season, before then playing 12 games for the Dallas Mavericks in the 1999-00 season. Then, his career came to a grinding halt. According to his book, 'I Should be Dead by Now' Rodman was supposed to make a return with the New York Knicks.

During an appearance on The View, he made a joke about being gay, something that led Knicks owner James Dolan to balk at signing Dennis Rodman. As a result, The Worm took his talents south of the border to play for Fuerza Regia de Monterrey.

There, he made $50,000 for a total of 30 minutes of playing time.

As he wrote in his book:

"My attempt at a comeback was a rat f**k of gigantic proportions"

2022 NBA All-Star Game

How Mark Cuban tried to help Dennis Rodman's career get back on track prior to his retirement

After parting ways with the Chicago Bulls following the 1997–98 season, Dennis Rodman spent a year with the LA Lakers before joining the Dallas Mavericks. Although he has since stated that he never wanted to play for the Mavericks during the 1999-00 season, owner Mark Cuban tried to get Rodman's career on track.

According to Dennis Rodman, who spoke on an episode of VladTV recently, Cuban went above and beyond to make sure that signing Rodman would be a wise decision.

San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks

"He said, 'I want you to be a Maverick'. I'm thinking like in a movie? I'm saying what? I said, 'Oh, you mean like a Dallas Maverick?' He said, I want you on the team and I said great. He came and got me and literally took me to Dallas the next day. I didn't ask for him to do that sh*t. I was happy at the time just partying my ass off. ...”

"He wanted me to live with him," Rodman said. "He said 'you ain't going nowhere, you're gonna come live with me'. I'm like, 'I am?' All right, s--t ... f--k it I gonna live with his a--. He said, 'Well, here's $100,000. Go buy all the furniture you want."

Although Cuban's help and his brief stint in Mexico couldn't help get Rodman's career back on track, he still landed himself in the Hall of Fame.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)