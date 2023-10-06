“Rather she be happy than me”: Rich Paul shows concern for partner Adele’s mental state despite dealing with uncomfortable spotlight

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins and Rich Paul have become the sporting world's most recognizable power couple in recent years. Paul, a childhood friend of LeBron James, is arguably the most recognized agent in the world, landing several lucrative deals for his Klutch Sports clients. Adele, on the other hand, has become a global superstar for her stunning voice.

The couple is often spotted sitting courtside together at NBA games, with fans and the broadcasting crew usually taking note of their attendance. Adele's star power combined with Paul's reputation as one of the best agents for NBA players, this power couple draws attention wherever it goes.

According to Paul, thanks to the couple's relationship, which now sees them refer to one another as husband and wife, he's learned quite a bit about relationships, part of which includes prioritizing his partner's well-being over his own. When the pair began attending NBA games together, Paul grabbed the attention of the singer's fans.

Paul explained to the New York Times that Adele's happiness comes first:

“I’m in a place now where I’d rather she be happy than me. Not that I don’t want to be happy, I want it to sound the right way. Just understanding the importance of someone that you are involved with, that you’re dating and that you’re spending your time with, that you may love."

He added,

"You understand the importance of them and their happiness."

Looking at the relationship of Adele and Rich Paul, are they married?

Recently, Adele made headlines after she referred to Paul as her 'husband,' stirring up speculation that the couple had secretly tied the knot. According to an insider who spoke with Us Weekly, a U.S.-based magazine and pop-culture news outlet, the couple aren't married.

“They aren’t married, but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now ... Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her. ... Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point. They [already] live and act as husband and wife,” reported the insider.

According to the source, when the couple began dating in 2021, Paul referred to Adele as his wife shortly after, and the affectionate title has stuck since. The couple calls one another husband and wife and plans to have children.

With the 2023-24 NBA season right around the corner, it's safe to say fans can expect to see the couple courtside several times this season. From attending games for his friend and business partner James to tending to his other clients, Paul is in for a busy season.