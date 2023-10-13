“Rather lead by example” - Former NBA player sheds light on Jayson Tatum’s unique form of leadership

Jayson Tatum will be expected to step into a bigger leadership role this season. The Boston Celtics traded away Marcus Smart earlier this summer.

Smart was widely viewed as the Celtics "heart and soul," playing a similar "emotional leadership" role to what Draymond Green does for the Golden State Warriors.

As one of the best players in the NBA, Tatum will now be expected to imprint his own style of leadership on the Celtics. However, Tatum isn't the vocal leader that Smart was.

According to former Marquis Daniels, on the "Green With Envy" podcast, Tatum will likely look to lead by example. Daniels spent three seasons with the Celtics between 2009 and 2012 and played in the 2010 NBA Finals.

"A guy like JT, you know he's a quiet guy, he would rather lead by example," Daniels said.

"Go out there and play hard, show his work. But, when he does speak, people will listen. Because, he doesn't say much, so it's like 'ok, he's saying something, so it must be important...I think JT's gonna be really, really good in this league for a long time."

Tatum is a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA forward and is still only 25. With such impressive credentials for his age, he should have no problem getting his teammates to pay attention when he talks.

However, there will likely be a transition phase as the Celtics roster gets used to a new leadership style.

Jayson Tatum will lead a new-look Boston Celtics roster

This summer, the Boston Celtics made multiple big roster moves as they look to position themselves as the best team in the NBA. Brad Stevens struck deals to acquire Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Now, the Celtics have one of the best rosters in the entire league.

Nevertheless, Jayson Tatum is still viewed as the best player on the team. Tatum has proven himself to be one of the most versatile forwards in the NBA. The Duke product is an elite scorer, high-level playmaker, respectable defender and ever-improving rebounder. There are very few places you can poke holes in Tatum's game.

As such, Jayson Tatum will be relied on to lead the Celtics into the NBA Finals and, potentially, their first championship since 2008.

Boston is Tatum's team now, along with Jaylen Brown. The Celtics went all-in this summer and have given Tatum a team worth of a championship banner. Now, the pressure will be on Tatum to help lead his team to the promised land.