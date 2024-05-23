"Rather talk about LeBron kids than Haliburton": NBA fans react to Tim Legler's comments on ESPN deeming Pacers 'not sexy enough'

Fans share their thoughts on what Tim Legler said about ESPN not covering the Indiana Pacers for not being "sexy enough." Indiana has made it to the Eastern Conference finals but the famed publication still looks to talk about other topics. Even with the team's recent playoff success, the network has opted not to cover them.

There has been tons of discussion regarding the deep playoff run of the Pacers this season. The team had just come out of a tough seven-game series against the New York Knicks. But even during that series, the media was focused on talking about the Knicks and how they could beat Indiana.

With that, Legler talked about how the network wanted the focus to not be on the team. According to him, executives at ESPN don't view the Indiana team as "sexy enough."

"And I wish I had video of all the meetings I’ve been in this year at ESPN when I wanted to talk more about the Indiana Pacers. Particularly after they got Siakam," Legler said. "And it's just not sexy enough."

Fans on Reddit didn't like that ESPN viewed Indiana that way. Here are some of what the fans had to say about the network.

"They would rather talk about LeBrons kids than Haliburton and Siakam," one fan on Reddit said.

"Confirming what we know, ESPN execs don’t watch sports," another fan pointed out how ESPN execs aren't invested in the sports like fans.

"Its their job to write stories to make them sexy," this fan commented.

A few of the fans chose to be sarcastic with their comments regarding ESPN.

"Nurse or Maid outfit? Choice is yours Indiana," one fan started to have dun in the comments.

"Can Hali show more leg and cleavage tho? If not, unwatchable," another fan with their take on the 'not sexy enough' comments.

"I find the most erotic part of the NBA player is the boobies," this fan doubled down on the comments.

The Indiana Pacers made Game 1 of the ECF exciting

Fans were on their feet last night as the Pacers did their best to keep up with the Boston Celtics. Coming into the series, experts have heavily favored the Celtics to win the series. However, Indiana came out last night and made it interesting.

The team's high-powered offense was key to them being within range of Boston. The score was quite close and it even went to overtime. Although they lost in the end, the way they played showed how impressive their system is. Fans will tune in on Game 2 of their series as Indiana doesn't look like it'll back down.

