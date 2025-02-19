Ray Allen once made his feelings clear on the better all-round player between Michael Jordan vs LeBron James

NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen expressed his opinion on the debate over who is the better all-around player between Michael Jordan and LeBron James in 2018. During an appearance on a podcast, the former Boston Celtics and Miami Heat guard shared his views on the G.O.A.T. debate, comparing the two basketball legends in terms of their overall play styles.

Ad

On Sept. 11, 2018, during an episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," Allen was asked about his views on arguably the two greatest players of all time.

"Do you think LeBron's a better all-round player than Jordan," Patrick asked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking a deep breath before answering, Allen responded but not before mentioning that it was a "hard" question to answer.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"That's hard to say because you know, LeBron is probably one of the best passers that the league has seen," Allen said (05:59). "(For) MJ that's probably his weakest part of his game he didn't pass a lot but at the same time MJ didn't have any other weaknesses in his game and defensively he was a two-way player."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Allen, who was drafted in 1996, played against Jordan and James during his career. He was also James' teammate during his two-year stint with the Miami Heat.

Ray Allen shares a humorous story about playing against Michael Jordan during his rookie NBA season

During another segment of the podcast, Ray Allen opened up about his first game against Michael Jordan. Selected by the Milwaukee Bucks as the fifth overall pick, Allen's first season in the NBA coincided with Jordan's return from his stint playing baseball.

Ad

Patrick asked Allen if Jordan was ever "mean" to him. The Hall of Famer denied it but shared a humorous story about playing against Jordan in his rookie season.

"He would comment to the coach 'He's actually doing a great job out here.'" Allen said (06:57). "Meanwhile, he's scoring 45. I remember Chris Ford yelling the whole time 'Rookie get in front of him' and I am fronting him on the post and MJ just kind of slowly glides across the floor," he shared reminiscing.

Ad

Allen played 12 games against Jordan in his career and won three.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback