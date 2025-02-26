"Re-signing as soon as he can" - Fans react as Luka Doncic drops 1-word hint on Lakers future with $229M decision looms

Luka Doncic's desire to remain with the Lakers has been under the scanner after his mega trade to the Purple and Gold. He has until Aug. 2 to sign a $229 million max extension over five years. However, there have been concerns about his desire to remain in LA.

Ad

On Feb. 20, ESPN's Brian Windhorst raised concerns, citing Doncic not wanting the trade and never suggesting he hoped to land with the Lakers at some point. He also spoke about the questions surrounding LA's ability to surround him with a roster in June and July. Windhorst said Doncic doesn't have the 'incentive' to sign in LA.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, some of those talks may cool down after Luka Doncic hinted that he wants a long-term run with the Lakers. His interaction with a fan went viral on X on Thursday, where Doncic dropped a one-word reaction on the chance of getting a statute for his services to the Lakers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Hopefully," Doncic said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans picked on that reaction from Doncic, who gleefully reacted to the possibility of getting a statue. One fan said he would re-sign with the Lakers.

"that boy re-signing as soon as he can"

Another added:

"Luka Laker 4 Life man"

"“hopefully” HE IS A LAKER FOR LIFE"," one fan wrote.

One fan said:

"Yeah haters, guess Luka is staying in LA long term after all. They don’t build statues for rentals. Very excited for the Luka Era in LA!"

Ad

One fan added:

"aw he needed to hear that, starting to think the trade was a good thing for him."

Another mocked the Mavericks, saying:

"dont show this to the mavs fan that said "he's supposed to have a statue" next to dirks"

Lakers have already shown Luka Doncic how much he means to them

The LA Lakers have all they can to ensure Luka Doncic feels at home and welcomed. The organization is just as excited to have him as the fans. One of their first moves after his addition was to get a center of his choice.

Ad

The Lakers made the trade for Mark Williams and paid a hefty price, including Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, the 2031 first-round pick, and a 2030 first-round pick swap, exhausting all their assets.

The deal didn't go through after Williams failed his physical. However, Doncic saw the team's intent to do whatever it took to improve the team around him. Not only that, the Lakers made a grand gesture in Doncic's first game with all players wearing #77 shirts in warm-ups, which was also offered to all 18,000+ fans in the arena for free.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, LeBron James, the team's unprecedented leader, has taken the necessary steps to hand over the reins to Luka Doncic as the face of the Lakers. Amid these gestures, it's difficult to see why Doncic would want to leave the Purple and Gold, especially after relocating unexpectedly a few weeks ago.

Barring any major setbacks, Doncic signing an extension is seemingly the likeliest proposition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback