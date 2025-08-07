Veteran shooting guard Malik Beasley is tangled up in one of the most bizarre scandals in NBA and sports history. The former Milwaukee Bucks guard is facing some serious accusations of being a part of a sports gambling scheme. His reputation has taken a big hit after he reportedly paid more than $60,000 on July 2 to a dentist and a barber. Amid this, Beasley, who is under federal investigation, hits back at those calling him out.“I feel like people turn their backs on me,&quot; Beasley said. &quot;Lowkey, people were saying some crazy things in the media. If you go on Instagram, you would see the craziest sh*T. &quot;People judging me. Have I made mistakes in my life? Yes. Am I proud of those mistakes? No. I’m human. But I know what I know.” Beasley couldn't get into a lot of detail, but he let everybody know that he was more than ready to get back on the court and prove that he's much more than what's being said of him right now. He added:“Until something else is done, I just got to stay positive. Stay grinding. One thing, I got a chip on my shoulder. I’m ready to destroy everything in front of me. I’m ready to prove again that I belong in this league. For those who know me, I work too hard. Every day I work. I put basketball before anything.”Per Spotrac, Beasley has made $59.5 million in earnings from his playing career.Malik Beasley hints at NBA returnThere haven't been many updates regarding Malik Beasley's situation. However, if found guilty, he's more likely to face the same fate as Jontay Porter, who was banned for life.Even so, he claims that multiple teams, including the Pistons, are still interested in his services.“To either come back to the Pistons, or like I said, there are some other teams interested as well,” Beasley said.NBA teams may try to avoid Beasley while the investigation is ongoing. The Pistons were reportedly willing to give him a three-year, $42 million contract before this scandal, but that sounds unlikely right now.