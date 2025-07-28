  • home icon
  "Ready for that gold medal": Fans light up as Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic headline stacked EuroBasket roster

"Ready for that gold medal": Fans light up as Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic headline stacked EuroBasket roster

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 28, 2025 11:52 GMT
(Source: Imagn)
"Ready for that gold medal": Fans light up as Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic headline stacked EuroBasket roster (Source: Imagn)

The EuroBasket tournament is set to commence on August 27 with 24 teams participating in its 42nd edition. Serbia is set to enter the tourney as one of the favorites with Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic headlining a stacked roster.

In search of their first European title since their debut in 2007, Serbia's team was posted on X by FIBA EuroBasket's official account. They captioned the post:

"Best team in Europe? Serbia coming out with a JUGGERNAUT roster for EuroBasket 2025!"
also-read-trending Trending

Fans were hyped by the squad announcement and reacted to it in the comments section.

"Ready for that gold medal ❤️‍🔥," a fan wrote.
"We're winning it all," reacted another.
"No need to play, give them the gold medal already," expressed a third.
"Yeah they are the clear favourites," reacted a fourth.
"Best team in the world," declared a fifth.

Fans have every reason to be excited about Serbia’s squad, as it is packed with NBA talent. It’s not just former MVP Nikola Jokic and Clippers star Bogdan Bogdanovic leading the way; the roster includes NBA champion Nikola Topic, Miami Heat youngster Nikola Jovic, and promising forward Tristan Vukcevic from the Washington Wizards.

Ranked second in the FIBA World rankings, Serbia is part of Group A, which also consists of Portugal, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Turkey and hosts Latvia. However, before they travel to Riga for their group matches, Jokic and Co. will participate in warm-up tournaments.

The first tourney will take place in Cyprus from August 9 to 10, featuring the host country alongside Greece and Israel. Following that, they will travel to Germany to compete against the Czech Republic. They will conclude the warm-up games with a final match against Slovenia on August 21.

Fans react as Nikola Jokic shows more emotion over horse racing win than NBA titles

Nikola Jokic has been dominating the NBA for years, but his heart seems happiest away from the spotlight. On Sunday, he lit up with emotion, not after a big game, but when his horse won a race.

Fans reacted to this on X (formerly Twitter) after Bricks Center posted a clip of Jokic crying over the win.

"I don’t even think he likes basketball," a fan wrote.
"I’ll bet he didn’t ask at the press conference “When is parade?”"joked another.
"This is what his true love is and I cant blame him," reacted a third.
"Best part time basketball player in history," expressed a fourth.

Aside from being an avid horse racing fan, Nikola Jokic is a true professional and is set to lead the Nuggets next season.

