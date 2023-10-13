'Real s**t': Kevin Durant seemingly agrees with Wizards announcer’s NBA 2K24 advice for jump shooting

Kevin Durant gave a thumbs-up to the Washington Wizards' broadcast team for recommending the JT Thor base as a suitable MyCareer shooting base in the recently released NBA 2K24.

During the Wizards' preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, the commentary suddenly talked about what shooting stroke to use for MyCareer mode.

The analyst blurted out:

"For all of you 2K players out there, one of the best bases for the created [player's] jump shot is the JT Thor base."

This drew laughs from the play-by-play anchor and possibly the production staff.

The analyst then said that he used Kobe Bryant's shooting stroke for his MyCareer player.

Bleacher Report got a hold of the segment and posted it on its Instagram story.

Durant appeared to be pleased with the commentary and reposted the dialogue in his own Instagram story, which he simply captioned:

"Real s**t."

Kevin Durant-approved shooting base recommended for wings and bigs

Kevin Durant is not the only player who approves of the JT Thor base for the MyCareer character in NBA 2K24.

Esports website Game Skinny said that the JT Thor base is suitable if your created player is either a wing or a big man, six-foot-five or taller.

According to writer Christian Smith, the base has an A- release height rating and an A- release speed rating, ensuring a high apex and quick release.

It is no surprise then that the 6-foot-11 Kevin Durant is among those who approve of the JT Thor base.