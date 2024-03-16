“Really fu**ing bad”: Proposed NBA Cup revamp ignites fan outrage

After seeing the success of this season's NBA In-Season Tournament, Adam Silver and the association have decided to bring it back next year. However, it appears that fans and players alike will have to make adjustments once again next season, as reports suggest that the association has proposed a new set of rules to follow.

According to league insider Marc Stein, the association recently informed the league that they will no longer factor in overtime scoring for point differential purposes. In addition, a new tiebreaker system is proposed to come into play which will see the debut of the Round of Cup Advancement. The new system is proposed to be the first playoff tiebreaker.

Fans react to association's changes for next NBA Cup

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers: Championship

The NBA In-Season Tournament (IST) was a special event designed by Adam Silver, attempting to make the league more competitive. True enough, the majority of the teams strived hard to win the cup and ultimately saw the LA Lakers as the first-ever IST champions. Due to the reception and ratings the league received during the unique event, the IST now has a callback for next season.

However, it appears that Silver wants to spice things up a bit with a set of new rules and potential new conditions that need to be met during the tournament.

Fans on social media aren't thrilled about the way the NBA Commissioner is handling the IST. Some of them have expressed their criticism on X/Twitter:

"I'm sorry but NBA fans aren't angry enough at Adam silver for me when he's clearly been making the game less and less enjoyable. He's just gonna continue to be called the best commissioner in sports but it's been really fu**ing bad," a fan wrote.

"Ahh that’s not fun, point differential made the whole thing so much fun. no mercy," another one chimed in.

"They should use the FIBA tiebreaker procedure for point differential. Instead of using point differential in all games only use differential in the games that occurred between the tied teams," a third fan added.

"Replacing the head-to-head tiebreaker is astronomically fu**ing stupid. do not do that @NBA makes no sense. reduces the meaningfulness of regular season games anymore. who is coming up with these ideas?"

"Using the cup for playoff implications is dumb the only change I would do is for group stage to be 8 games instead of 4 and do a home and away imo but playoff implications is dumb lol."

"The Cup/ IST is still garbage, but making it count towards tiebreakers would undoubtedly give it way more meaning than it currently has."

"That's stupid! Head to head is what matters! Making the NBA Cup how deep you get into to become a tie breaker is stupid, because there are gonna be teams that have bad injuries or things that happen & they lose a game during that period & suddenly it's used against them. Come on."

"The Cup having any impact on playoff tiebreakers might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard."

