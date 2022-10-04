"Really hard to say that because I’m an MJ fan" - Former NBA champion and 4x All-Defensive selection declares LeBron James as the greatest ever

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James continues to impress with his play on the basketball court. As James prepares for his 20th season in the NBA, it's been remarkable to see the impressive accomplishments add up for the legendary forward.

Basketball fans continue to be passionate when it comes to the debate surrounding the greatest player to play the game of basketball. Although there's plenty of players who deserve recognition, the debate has always come down to LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Both players have been known to be considered two of the greatest basketball talents to come through the NBA.

Former NBA champion and elite defensive player Metta Sandiford-Artest recently spoke about his opinion of the two players. Metta was known as one of the most competitive and versatile defenders that the NBA has seen during his prime. The former NBA champion spoke about his opinion of the debate, saying that LeBron James will be "cemented as the greatest player to ever play" this season. Metta also said that it's "really hard to say that" because he's a Michael Jordan fan.

I’m super excited about the @NBA this year. @KingJames legacy is cemented . Officially the greatest player to ever play. Really hard to say that because I’m an MJ fan. I just want to get it out the way . I’ll repeat it again when it’s officially announced

LeBron James looks to add to his legacy during the 2022-23 season

LeBron James at Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to make some noise in the 2022-23 season and LeBron James will be motivated to get his team back into the Playoffs. It was a disappointing 2021-22 campaign for the Lakers, as the team went on to finish eleventh in the Western Conference standings.

Defensive inconsistency and injuries played a large role in the Lakers' disappointing year. The hope is that all will be behind them, as the team looks forward to a fresh start. Despite turning 38-years-old this upcoming season, James has shown that he can still play at an elite level.

In his last season with the Lakers, the superstar forward went on to post averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Time will tell if LeBron can continue to keep up with that type of impressive play. The Lakers know that time is ticking and they are going to need to get back on track in a hurry if they want to make a serious run at a potential NBA Finals appearance.

