"Really like 2012": Former NBA champion makes fascinating LeBron James comparison to Nikola Jokic while reacting to ESPN snub

When it comes to elite stars competing at their best, Nikola Jokic has certainly made his case among them. Fresh of winning the 2023 NBA championship, the Nuggets big man looks to be just getting started. Despite being one of the most quiet individuals in the league, he easily stood out in the last season when he ended up winning it all.

Recently, former 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine spoke on SiriusXM's "NBA Radio," and spoke highly of Jokic by mentioning the gap between him and other stars in the league.

"It's as wide as it's been since ... really like 2012," Scalabrine said. "I mean, look at what he did last year with that team. He's doing everything. He's playing a game, of the mentality game up there. He's solid in defensive position. He's always in the right spot. The guy is so freaking good. I just don't understand, right now, how it's not a wide margin."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now listen, that thing could change," Scalabrine added. "That could change but right now, after what we saw last year, it's not even close."

During Scalabrine's comments, he compared the gap that Nikola Jokic has right now similar to what LeBron James had back in 2012 with the Miami Heat. During that time, James was as dominant as an NBA player could get at the peak of one's career.

Interestingly, Brian Scalabrine's comments came following ESPN's ranking of Nikola Jokic where he was placed second below Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ranked first.

During Jokic's championship run, he averaged 30.0 points (54.8% shooting, including 46.1% from 3-point range), 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. He was sensational throughout the Nuggets' journey in finally capturing the franchise's first title.

Nikola Jokic talks about winning the 2023 NBA championship

During the 2023 NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets handled their business by defeating the Miami Heat with a 4-1 series win. According to ESPN's Michael C. Wright, the two-time MVP talked about the feeling of finally capturing one, despite all the doubters out there.

"We succeeded in our jobs, and we won the whole thing," Jokic said. "It's an amazing feeling. It's a good feeling when you know you did something that nobody believes, and it's just us. It's just the organization, [the] Denver Nuggets believing in us, every player believing in each other."

It took a while for Nikola Jokic to lead his team to an NBA Finals appearance but once his team reached that moment, they never looked back. It is also a testament not just to the team but to the kind of player and leader Jokic is. Even his Nuggets coach Michael Malone would agree with that description, as per ESPN's Michael C. Wright.

"I've said this many times before, but Nikola, even tonight, he's kind of acting like this was just another game," Malone said. "He's never changed with all the success, and he never will. It's just not in his nature."

With all the MVP awards and the triple-double achievements, nothing beats an NBA resume that includes a secured championship.