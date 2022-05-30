"LeBron looks at him and goes, “No Greg, no Greg, that’s not it, Greg!” - NBA insiders recall hilarious instance where LeBron James repeatedly got Boston Celtics forward's name wrong

LeBron James is one of the most well-known people in the NBA. But according to a recent story from some NBA insiders, the LA Lakers star is not as good at knowing other players' names.

Throughout an NBA game, several hilarious incidents can occur, and LeBron James provided one against the Boston Celtics by calling one of his opponents by the wrong name.

As part of a recent segment on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Ryen Russillo, Bill Simmons, and Kevin O'Connor discussed the moment when LeBron forgot the name of Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams.

Ryen Russillo explained the hilarious incident:

“One time, Grant Williams was on the bench, they were playing the Lakers. LeBron was about to inbound, and Grant gets up and yells “horns! It’s gonna be horns!” LeBron looks at him and goes, “No GREG. No GREG. That’s not it, GREG!”

"Greg" Williams certainly deserved better than the future Hall of Famer, calling him something other than his actual name, especially since James did it three times.

Still, the segment was part of a much longer conversation about Grant Williams and how he plays basketball for the Boston Celtics.

Despite the team complaining about how Williams played the basketball game and enjoyed LeBron James' response to the Boston Celtics forward, they were still high on the Celtics overall.

While unpopular with LeBron James and NBA insiders, Grant Williams's game is adequate for what he does.

The NBA insiders did not love the way Grant Williams complained to the refs.

Over the first few years of his career, Grant Williams has emerged as an efficient player with solid defense and game understanding. Williams' knowledge of the game led to the incident with LeBron James, which also led to issues with referees.

The NBA insiders talked about Williams complaining to the referees during the podcast discussion.

Bill Simmons: Grant Williams, a shell of himself, but still annoying. Still figuring out how to be agigtating.

Kevin O'Connor: It's unbelievable man. When you have zero points, you can't argue that much. There's a rule actually, it's in the book.

Bill Simmons: That would be a good rule. If he got a technical and Eric Lewis was like "you're violating the you have no points [rule]."

Kevin O'Connor: "Grant, you need one bucket to address us at any point." It would be great, like we are three minutes into the second quarter and he comes over for his seventh meeting and they're like, "Grant, until you score, you can't talk to us.

The complaints of Grant Williams have cost his team in terms of upsetting the refs and players like LeBron James.

When complaints cost a team, it may be time to reevaluate, but his game has been effective.

Grant Williams's knowledge and efficiency keep him involved, so he will continue to find a spot despite other interactions.

