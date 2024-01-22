"Recruit this man": Pistons fans plead franchise legend Isiah Thomas to recruit Devin Booker as duo attend Lions game

Devin Booker is a lifelong Detroit Lions fan. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native is also a big supporter of every sports team in Detroit. He unabashedly roots for the Detroit Red Wings, Tigers and also the Pistons.

On Sunday, he was at Ford Field to watch the NFC Divisional playoff game between the host Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He and thousands of others, such as Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, watched the home team earn a ticket to the conference title game.

After the Lions won, Thomas posted a photo of himself and Booker on X (formerly Twitter) that promptly earned the reactions of basketball fans:

“Book, we NEED YOU!!!

“Zeke do your thing and recruit this man!

Isiah Thomas can do all the recruiting he needs but the Suns are unlikely to trade the three-time All-Star. Devin Booker signed a four-year, $222.6 million deal in July 2022. The deal kicks in only after the 2023-24 season. He is under contract to play in Phoenix until at least after the 2027-28 season.

The Suns have Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Booker leading the team. Out of the three, “Book” is expected to be the one the team will value the most. He is only 27 years old and his best basketball is likely still ahead of him.

The Detroit Pistons will have to gut their roster to pry Devin Booker away from the Phoenix Suns. At the very least, Detroit will have to give up Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and likely a ton of draft assets for Phoenix to even consider.

Booker also started his career on several Suns teams that struggled. He will not be happy to play for another rebuilding team as he enters the prime years of his career.

Isiah Thomas already claimed that Devin Booker should be in MVP conversations

In October last year, Devin Booker and Isiah Thomas watched the Detroit Lions take on the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. The Phoenix Suns had a game in Detroit at that time so “Book” took a side trip to watch football. He is a big fan of Lions great Calvin Johnson so he wanted to feel the atmosphere of an NFL game there.

During the said Panthers-Lions game, he also met Isiah Thomas. “Zeke” had this to say about Booker’s level of play:

"The last couple of years, they've been MVP years and I just hope that this year, everybody acknowledges his MVP status. The way he's been playing the last couple of years, what he did in the playoffs.

The two-time champion already knows the kind of superstar Devin Booker is. Recruiting him to play for the Pistons may be but Getting the Phoenix Suns to trade him will be an entirely different matter.

