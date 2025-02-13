  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kyrie Irving
  • "Reddit would riot if Kyrie forced his way to LA" - NBA fans react as Kyrie Irving rocks with Lakers colors on X profile 

"Reddit would riot if Kyrie forced his way to LA" - NBA fans react as Kyrie Irving rocks with Lakers colors on X profile 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 13, 2025 03:07 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react as Kyrie Irving rocks with Lakers colors on X profile (Image Source: Imagn)

After Luka Doncic's shocking trade to the LA Lakers, Kyrie Irving has stirred speculation about desiring a move to the Western Conference heavyweights. The Dallas Mavericks point guard recently changed his X profile pic and cover image, which displays the famous Purple and Gold donned by the Lakers.

Irving has an animated pic of himself with a yellow background, while his background image has a 'liberation' message for oppressed people with yellow text and a purple background. Here's a screenshot of Irving's current X profile.

also-read-trending Trending

NBA fans on Reddit took note of Irving's latest activity. Some users heavily speculated that the All-Star, who has a player option worth $43.6 million next season, could join the Lakers in free agency.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Not many were excited by the prospect of that happening. Here's what one Reddit user wrote:

"Reddit would riot if Kyrie forced his way to LA post-deadline"

Another joked:

"The Mask calling to him from his closet lmao"

Another said:

"im ready for dallas being forced to offer kyrie a 4 year max with a no trade clause"
"the kyrie experience 3: the yeehaw remix," one fan added.

One fan joked:

“Now I Am Become Death, the Destroyer of Teams”—Kyrie probably

Another said:

"Lakers becoming a refugee camp for those fleeing Nico Harrison’s reign of terror"

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी