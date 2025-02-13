"Reddit would riot if Kyrie forced his way to LA" - NBA fans react as Kyrie Irving rocks with Lakers colors on X profile 

After Luka Doncic's shocking trade to the LA Lakers, Kyrie Irving has stirred speculation about desiring a move to the Western Conference heavyweights. The Dallas Mavericks point guard recently changed his X profile pic and cover image, which displays the famous Purple and Gold donned by the Lakers.
Irving has an animated pic of himself with a yellow background, while his background image has a 'liberation' message for oppressed people with yellow text and a purple background. Here's a screenshot of Irving's current X profile.
NBA fans on Reddit took note of Irving's latest activity. Some users heavily speculated that the All-Star, who has a player option worth $43.6 million next season, could join the Lakers in free agency.
Not many were excited by the prospect of that happening. Here's what one Reddit user wrote:
"Reddit would riot if Kyrie forced his way to LA post-deadline"
Another joked:
"The Mask calling to him from his closet lmao"
Another said:
"im ready for dallas being forced to offer kyrie a 4 year max with a no trade clause"
"the kyrie experience 3: the yeehaw remix," one fan added.
One fan joked:
“Now I Am Become Death, the Destroyer of Teams”—Kyrie probably
Another said:
"Lakers becoming a refugee camp for those fleeing Nico Harrison’s reign of terror"
