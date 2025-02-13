"Reddit would riot if Kyrie forced his way to LA" - NBA fans react as Kyrie Irving rocks with Lakers colors on X profile 

After Luka Doncic's shocking trade to the LA Lakers, Kyrie Irving has stirred speculation about desiring a move to the Western Conference heavyweights. The Dallas Mavericks point guard recently changed his X profile pic and cover image, which displays the famous Purple and Gold donned by the Lakers.

Irving has an animated pic of himself with a yellow background, while his background image has a 'liberation' message for oppressed people with yellow text and a purple background. Here's a screenshot of Irving's current X profile.

NBA fans on Reddit took note of Irving's latest activity. Some users heavily speculated that the All-Star, who has a player option worth $43.6 million next season, could join the Lakers in free agency.

Not many were excited by the prospect of that happening. Here's what one Reddit user wrote:

"Reddit would riot if Kyrie forced his way to LA post-deadline"

Another joked:

"The Mask calling to him from his closet lmao"

Another said:

"im ready for dallas being forced to offer kyrie a 4 year max with a no trade clause"

"the kyrie experience 3: the yeehaw remix," one fan added.

One fan joked:

“Now I Am Become Death, the Destroyer of Teams”—Kyrie probably

Another said:

"Lakers becoming a refugee camp for those fleeing Nico Harrison’s reign of terror"

